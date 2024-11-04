Groundbreaking Greening Program aims at growing 10,000 trees in 10 schools

UAP Old Mutual and My Tree Initiative partner to engage 5,000 students to plant, protect and nurture 10,000 trees by 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UAP Old Mutual, in collaboration with My Tree Initiative Organization, launched a groundbreaking Schools Greening Program, aimed at growing 10,000 trees in 10 schools across Uganda and engaging more than 5,000 students in conservation activities. This Program is a critical step in addressing Uganda’s climate change challenges and promoting environmental education across school communities.

The Program was officially launched at Kisaasi Muslim Secondary School in Kampala District where key influential leaders from government, private sector and development partners gathered to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation in schools.

“We believe that addressing climate risk is both a responsibility and a necessity for businesses. Through this Program, we are contributing to the preservation of Uganda’s natural resources, supporting a sustainable future for our communities and the economy,” stated Patrick Kimathi, Old Mutual Life Assurance Managing Director.

“Nature is a critical enabler of our economy and conserving it is integral to our corporate strategy. As a financial institution, we are committed to incorporating sustainable practices that not only protect Uganda’s natural resources but also ensure long-term economic growth,” added Patrick Kimathi.

Through the Schools Greening Program, UAP Old Mutual and My Tree Initiative are planting indigenous, medicinal and fruit trees to restore degraded land and contribute to the ecosystem’s sustainability.

In his remarks, My Tree Initiative Organization, Executive Director, Enjer Ashiraf said, “We are thankful to UAP Old Mutual Uganda for their generous partnership to spearhead this Schools Greening Program, supporting us on planting trees in schools across Uganda. The main aim of this Program is to integrate environmental education into the school curriculum, engage students in hands on tree planting activities, improve students diet and educate, empower and support the future generations to be champions of our planet.”

UAP Old Mutual’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond this initiative. Over the past three years, the company has contributed to the planting of 20,000 trees in Mabira Forest and the Albertine region and donated nearly 40,000 seedlings. These actions align with a broader strategy to address Africa’s disproportionate exposure to nature-related risks and the need for African financial institutions to respond effectively to the continent’s vulnerability to environmental challenges.

The Program is part of UAP Old Mutual’s larger commitment to sustainability, recognizing environmental conservation as essential for economic stability and societal well-being. With Uganda’s economy and livelihoods heavily reliant on natural resources, UAP Old Mutual continues to be an active force in environmental sustainability.

Uganda faces significant environmental degradation, with alarming rates of deforestation and soil erosion that threaten not only the economy but also food security and poverty reduction. Statistics from the Uganda Economic Update by the World Bank Group in 2021 revealed that over 41% of Uganda’s land was degraded, with the country losing approximately 2.6% of its forest cover each year – one of the highest rates globally. These environmental challenges were estimated to cost Uganda over $9 million in lost ecosystem services annually. Climate risks only compound the impact, with projected economic losses between $2.3 to $4.2 billion by 2025 due to reduced agricultural productivity, water shortages, and diminished exports.

The UAP Schools Greening Program aims to drive environmental sustainability and inspire young Ugandans to take an active role in environmental conservation, showcasing that collective effort can effect positive change.