Govt saves Shs773.3 billion from agency rationalisation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has saved Shs773.3 billion in wage and non-wage bills, NSSF contributions, gratuity and Board Expenses following the recent rationalisation of agencies, the Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa, has said.

While appearing before the Committee on Public Service and Local Government chaired by Martin Mapenduzi on Thursday, 26 March 2026, Muruli Mukasa said that 90 per cent of staff in 40 rationalised agencies have been absorbed into the mainstream public service.

“The majority of the non- absorbed staff are common cadre staff whose functions and structures are already existing in receiving institutions, and some former staff of rationalised agencies did not apply for jobs in the mainstream public service,” Mukasa said.

The committee heard that the Ministry has finalised and implemented structures, job descriptions and person specifications for 40 agencies and 14 line ministries under the Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) programme.

Additionally, the Ministry has implemented Cabinet’s directive to phase out positions of directors as part of efforts to streamline public service structures.

The Commissioner for Management Services, Allen Kakama clarified media reports indicating that former staff of rationalised agencies were in court, noting that all pending payments and related issues are being handled under the respective line ministries.

The Ministry also tabled a list of entities due for merger and those to be mainstreamed in the 2026/2027 financial year. Agencies earmarked for mainstreaming include the Non-Performing Assets Recovery Trust, Non-Performing Assets Recovery Tribunal, Departed Asians’ Property Custodian Board, Privatisation Unit and NITA-U.

Those slated for merger include the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Equal Opportunities Commission, Law Reform Commission, Electricity Appeals Tribunal, and three companies dealing in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

The Ministry also reported progress in the legislative process underpinning RAPEX, noting that out of 41 Bills intended to operationalise the policy, 37 have been passed and 35 assented to by the President. Two Bills were withdrawn, and the Ministry was urged to re-submit them. These include the Karamojong Development Agency (Repeal) Bill, 2024 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which affects rationalisation of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Equal Opportunities Commission and Law Reform Commission.

The Committee Chairperson, Hon. Martin Mapenduzi, commended the Ministry for tracking progress of the reforms but urged officials to respond to concerns raised by former staff of rationalised agencies.

“We urge Public Service to get in touch with line ministries over the agencies with disputes, if there are court cases arising out of rationalisation, they should be handled by both the line ministry and your ministry,” he said.

Wakiso District Woman MP, Hon. Ethel Naluyima, said the Ministry’s report was incomplete and did not sufficiently address grievances raised by affected staff.

“There are those that are aggrieved; there are those who have complained and have been threatened. There are also those who have been absorbed in the main stream public service and have been paid allowances,” Naluyima said.

Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) is a government reform programme aimed at reducing public expenditure, eliminating redundant roles and improving service delivery through mergers, restructuring and elimination of agencies.

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SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda