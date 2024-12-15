Gov’t rolls out Uganda Climate Smart Agricultural Project in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries has rolled out the Uganda Climate Smart Agricultural Transformation Project in Kitgum district.

The project aims to increase productivity, market access, and resilience for selected value chains. The project, funded by the World Bank, will be implemented in 69 districts across 13 sub-regions in Uganda.

In the Acholi sub-region, the project will be implemented in six districts: Kitgum, Lamwo, Pader, Omoro, Nwoya, and Agago.

Dr Samuel Lule, a senior animal nutritionist from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, revealed that the project will focus on four key value chains: livestock, fisheries, crops, and aquaculture.

In Kitgum district, the project will target beef and dairy farmers under livestock, while under crop production, it will focus on soybeans and beans, with fisheries as a flagship for the project. “The overall objective of the project is to increase productivity, market access, and resilience for the selected value chains,” Dr Lule explained. “We will achieve this through several packages, which will be acquired through matching grant arrangements, where farmers will contribute 20% while the government will contribute 80%.”

The project will support the government in identifying, developing, and incentivising the adoption of climate-smart agriculture technologies and management practices that contribute to climate adaptation of agricultural value chains to sustainably increase productivity and household incomes while enhancing resilience to climatic shocks. “This project is crucial in supporting the government’s efforts to promote climate-resilient agriculture and improve the livelihoods of farmers,” Dr. Lule said.

Alfred Omony, the Kitgum District Production and Fisheries Officer, revealed that the sub-counties will be selected based on what they produce best. “We will go down to the sub-counties to sensitize them on the project before fully rolling it out,” Omony said. “We want to ensure that the project benefits the farmers who need it most.”

The Uganda Climate Smart Agricultural Transformation Project is expected to have a significant impact on the agricultural sector in Uganda, improving the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and their families.

With its focus on climate-smart agriculture, the project is also expected to contribute to the country’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

*****

URN