Gov’t renews call for international aid amid growing refugee crisis

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | As the world marked World Refugee Day on Friday, Uganda, Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country, renewed calls for international support in response to a growing refugee influx.

Hilary Onek, Uganda’s minister for relief, disaster preparedness, and refugees, said in a statement that dwindling global support has left the country overwhelmed by over 1.9 million refugees, primarily from South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan.

“Uganda is known for its progressive refugee policies,” Onek said. “But the increasing numbers have strained healthcare, education, and the environment in host districts. We are now only able to meet the most basic needs.”

He expressed his concern that without additional funding, many humanitarian workers will be laid off.

The World Food Program (WFP) announced in May that it was cutting off food aid to 1 million refugees due to severe funding shortfalls. Prior to that, the WFP had already reduced rations, giving new arrivals just 60 percent of the standard food basket, while the most vulnerable saw their share drop to 40 percent, and moderately vulnerable households to 22 percent.

Leonard Zulu, United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Uganda, said a recent 2.5-million-U.S.-dollar allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund has supported 42,000 refugees at key reception centers, but emphasized that more help is needed.

“While Uganda continues to keep its doors open to displaced persons, it cannot do it alone,” said Matthew Crentsil, UN High Commissioner for Refugees representative in Uganda. ■