Gov’t provides UGX 2.1B for Nakatsi seed secondary school construction

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has allocated Shillings 2.1 billion for the construction of Nakatsi seed secondary school in Bududa district.

The money will be used to construct six class room blocks, 2 teacher’s houses, two latrines, library, computer lab, laboratory and playground.

The construction works were commissioned over the weekend by Sam Kuloba the Commissioner Secondary Schools in Ministry of Education. According to Kuloba, the works are expected to be completed by January 2022.

He explained that the project is part of government’s program to construct a secondary school in each sub county in the country.

Kuloba said about 285 seed schools will be constructed in several Sub counties across the country this financial year to address the shortage of Secondary schools.

David Muwaya Wekhola, the Bududa District Inspector of Schools, says there are only eight government secondary schools in the district with 28 sub counties. He says the few schools in the district have affected school enrollment.

John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County Member of Parliament urged parents to embrace the project and use this opportunity to send their children to school instead of forcing them into early marriage.

Ben Namusi and Sylvia Khaiza Kutosi, both parents in the area expressed their happiness, saying the construction of the secondary school will extend education services closer to the people and save their children from traveling over 20kilometers to Bududa secondary school in Bududa town council.

URN