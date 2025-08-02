Govt mobilizes farmers, suppliers for climate smart agriculture project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has begun mobilizing farmers, agro-input dealers, and other stakeholders to tap into a $350 million (approximately Shs1.3 trillion) World Bank-funded project aimed at transforming Uganda’s agriculture sector over six years. The Uganda Climate Smart Agriculture Transformation Project, launched in June 2024, targets 69 districts across 13 regions. It aims to boost productivity through improved livestock and crop varieties, promotion of climate-smart technologies, credit access, disease control, and stronger market linkages.

At a recent stakeholder engagement in Kampala, Ministry of Agriculture officials detailed the scope of the project and outlined eligibility requirements for beneficiaries and service providers. “This is a real game-changer if successfully implemented,” said Alex Asiimwe, Deputy Project Coordinator. “Agriculture employs over 70% of Ugandans, yet its GDP contribution remains below 25%. This project seeks to change that.”

Over 3,300 farmer groups have already been selected for support, including 2,160 in dairy farming and 1,290 in beef production. Dairy groups will receive average grants of Shs126 million, while beef groups will access Shs106 million each, provided they raise 20% of the project cost.

Each group will be supported with a pedigree bull, forage cutters, silage banks, hay barns, biogas units, acaricides, deworming drugs, milking cans, and other essential supplies. Refugee communities will benefit through poultry and piggery initiatives. Pasture-only farming groups will receive between Shs40 million and Shs80 million in support, including tractor services and pasture seed inputs, provided they dedicate at least five acres. The seed varieties to be provided include Napier, Chloris, sweet sorghum, maize, Caliandra, Lab lab, Mucuna, and Centrosema.

Beekeepers and black soldier fly farmers are also included among the targeted beneficiaries. Additionally, crop farmers in the covered districts will also benefit. Agro-input suppliers and service providers will be engaged through a new e-voucher system. The ministry will soon issue a public notice calling for bids from qualified entities. To be considered, applicants must demonstrate technical and financial capacity, be registered with the ministry, and prove they are based in the regions they intend to serve.

“You can’t be based in Container Village supplying services in Karamoja. We shall verify everything through district systems,” warned Dr. Woneka Namisano Deogratius, one of the project leads at MAAIF. The project will also fund a wide range of infrastructure and services. These include artificial insemination centres and training for technicians, inland holding grounds and quarantine centres, animal movement control posts, surveillance and refrigerated vaccine vehicles, meat transportation trucks, bull stud upgrades, semen evaluation labs in Entebbe, and desilting of valley tanks.

Additional components include national embryo transfer services and revamping of genetic resource centres at Rubona and Maruzi. Stakeholders at the meeting welcomed the project but raised several concerns. Dr. Daniel Onen, director at VETCO (U) Ltd, emphasized the importance of record keeping, especially in tracking animal genetics. He proposed the establishment of robust diagnostic laboratories across the country to reduce the reliance on the Entebbe centre, and called for support in setting up breeding societies to further improve livestock quality.

Sylvia Kyeyune of Sterling Seeds Ltd, who specializes in import and sale of pasture seeds, lamented the low level of awareness about pasture farming. She recalled being dismissed at an agricultural exhibition years ago for promoting pasture crops. She also decried the presence of fake and unlicensed products in the agro-input market and called for tighter supervision and regulation. Dr. Alice Banga of ERAM (U) Ltd noted that financing for agriculture remains a major challenge, complicated further by inconsistent tax policies.

Some participants expressed surprise that project activities had been running for over a year without their knowledge. They urged the ministry to improve public communication and ensure that all value chain actors are informed and involved. According to Dr. Max Onapa, Commissioner for Entomology at MAAIF, the project will help farmers build resilience to climate shocks while boosting production. He urged ministry officials to listen closely to stakeholders’ input to enhance the implementation process. The Ministry says coordination structures have already been established at the national, regional, and district levels, technical manuals have been developed, and the project sites identified. Interested individuals and businesses are encouraged to register and prepare to participate in upcoming opportunities.

****

URN