Gov’t committed to giving sh60 million support to all cultural institutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has told Parliament that government is considering paying all cultural institutions sh60 million monthly to support their activities.

Nabbanja made the revelation during a special sitting of Parliament in which legislators convened to pay tribute to the Iteso Cultural Leader, late Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol.

Osuban died on Saturday at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was admitted since January 27. Before he was referred to Mulago, the Iteso Cultural leader was admitted to the COVID-19 unit in Soroti for nine days.

According to the premier, President Yoweri Museveni directed an inter-ministerial committee to look at all cultural institutions and consider a monthly budget of sh60 million to help them perform their mandate.

Nabbanja’s statement followed a motion by Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal who urged government to revive Serere Agricultural Research Centre in the memory of the late Emorimor who she said played a critical role in the establishment of the institution.

Ogwal also urged government to fast track on the building of the official Palace of the Teso Cultural Institution in memory of the late Emorimor. Ogwal said that the late Iteso Cultural Leader displayed high level of unity in the region and the country.

Her motion which was adopted by the House was an amendment to an earlier motion by the Prime Minister that sought parliament to pay tribute to the Emorimor.

Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development assured parliament that government is in the process of constructing an official palace for Teso Cultural Institution after learning that the Soroti district council has identified land on which the palace should be built.

Meanwhile, a section of legislators from across the political divide paid glowing tribute to the late Emorimor Osuban Lemukol.

Deputy speaker Anita Among described the late as someone who served his people with distinction and thanked the opposition suspending their protest against torture and attend the Special sitting to pay tribute to the late.

In her motion, Nabbanja said that the late Emorimor used his position to promote moral and cultural values, unity and government programs. She urged leaders to emulate him and strive for peace and unity in their communities.

Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition described the late as someone who was tolerant and that this will be missed especially at a moment when many citizens are facing torture because of their political disagreements.

Mpuuga also urged the government to stop dividing traditional institutions saying that these are meant to unite people.

Vice President Jessica Alupo urged MPs to continue pursuing the values of the Emorimor, saying that he never divided his people on politics and stayed away from political controversies.

Peter Ogwang, the State Minister for Economic monitoring called for the need to help cultural institutions to grow and asked government to consider taking his body to Malaba, Kenya where he has subjects.

According to the burial program released by the government on Tuesday by Minister Betty Amongi Ongom, the last journey for this Teso’s Cultural Leader will begin on Tuesday 15, with the requiem mass at Namugongo Catholic Shrine in Kampala.

The program indicates that Emorimor’s remains will be transported through Tororo where another mass and paying of respect will be conducted on Wednesday before leaving for Soroti.

Tororo has another cluster of Iteso that will be paying tribute to Emorimor before his remains are taken to Soroti Sports Ground.

On the 17th, different cultural leaders are expected to pay their last respect to Emorimor at Soroti Sports Ground before the remains are taken to Serere for tributes by district local governments from Teso. His Burial is set for February 19, 2022.

