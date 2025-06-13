Govt commits Sh9.9 trillion to security in 2025/26

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has allocated Shs 9.9 trillion to bolster security, justice, and governance in the country in the 2025/2026 financial year.

“Madam Speaker, security, good governance, and the rule of law are the foundation for socio-economic transformation,” Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said, outlining key achievements from the current financial year that include a significant drop in crime and increased investment in intelligence and border security.

He told the nation, while reading the national budget at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Thursday, that Uganda registered a 4.1% decrease in the volume of crime, with reported cases falling from 228,074 in 2023 to 218,715 in 2024, which translated into a decline in the crime rate from 516 to 476 per 100,000 persons.

“We have strengthened and modernised the security infrastructure to protect Ugandans, investors, and our visitors from any security threats,” Kasaija said, citing improvements in the national intelligence network and border control mechanisms.

He added: “We have provided adequate funds to security institutions, including the Military, Police, Prisons, and intelligence agencies, for operations and improving the capacity and welfare of men and women in uniform.”

On regional diplomacy, Uganda continued playing a stabilising role. “We have promoted regional and international relations, including playing a strategic role in peace processes in Somalia, South Sudan, the DRC, and Equatorial Guinea,” the minister told Parliament.

The Government also commenced mass enrollment of Ugandans for national identity cards on May 27, 2025, targeting 17.2 million unregistered citizens and renewal of 15.8 million expired cards. “Apart from securing elections and aiding our national security, the National ID has contributed to improved efficiency in accessing public services, broadened financial inclusion, eased travel within the EAC, and stamped out fraud arising from identification,” Kasaija said.

He further reported that the average turnaround time for passport processing has been reduced from 14 days to 4, following efficiency improvements in immigration control. On road safety, the minister noted that the Government is rolling out the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS). “To date, 26,818 vehicles and 62,512 motorcycles have been registered,” he said, alongside new investments in security cameras and enforcement of speed regulations through the Express Penalty System (EPS).

The Uganda Prisons Service is being restructured into a productive force. “This has contributed to food security and reduced the budget required to look after inmates,” Kasaija noted. This year alone, prisons produced 1,733 metric tons of maize seed, 305,485 kilograms of cotton, and 12,290 metric tons of grain.

The minister also reported successful legal defence by the state: “Out of 393 cases concluded, the government won 285 (72.5 percent) and saved Shs 548 billion that would have otherwise been paid as costs.” As part of transitional justice efforts, the Government continued cattle compensation in Acholi, Lango, and Teso. “Since financial year 2021/22, a total of Shs 142.9 billion has been paid to 53,592 claimants. I have provided Shs 80 billion next financial year to pay the remaining claimants,”

Kasaija said, adding that Shs 15 billion has also been allocated for ex gratia (akasiimo) to Luweero war victims. Looking ahead, he emphasized: “I have provided Shs 9.9 trillion for consolidating Uganda’s security through continued modernisation and professionalisation of the security agencies; improving the welfare of the security forces; undertaking general elections in 2026; increasing access to justice, law and order services; and strengthening immigration and border security.”

Kasaija concluded with a vow to tackle graft: “We are stepping up the fight against corruption. We are automating all Government processes to reduce human interaction and ensure traceability, investing in more performance and forensic audits, and enforcing accountability.”

