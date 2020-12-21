Government relocates Kasese flood victims

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District local government working with the Office of the prime minster (OPM) has temporarily resettled more than 1500 persons who were displaced by the floods and landslides to Muhokya Sub county.

In May up to 1,500 people were displaced when major rivers including Nyamwamba and Mubuku burst their banks washing away gardens, homes, and key infrastructure across the district.

In Kanyangeya, were displaced by the rising waters from underground. Most of the displaced have been hosted by schools and churches in Kanyangeya, Maliba, Karusandara, Bwesumbu, Kitholhu, among others.

The Kasese district planner Joseph Singoma told URN on Monday that 30 acres of land have been provided by Muhokya sub county local government for the purpose as government continues planning for permanent settlement.

Singoma added that they brought 10 active camps mainly from Bongongora counties together for better management. Each person will get 50 by 50 plot.

However, Singoma says there is still need to help the communities access water, food, lack of shelter and sanitation facilities including latrines and bath rooms.

He adds that the district is still engaging government to have long term solutions.

Ineah Bwambale one of the relocated persons says his hope is in government to support them with food and infrastructure.

Obed Munezero Bwana welcomes the new home as a relief to many like him who have been in fear of being displaced by a schools that have been hosting them.

However he calls on government to give them security saying the new place in isolated near queen Elizabeth national park and bushy.

Masika Joy wants the district leadership to provide them with tools they can use to put up structures. Geoffrey Bigogo the Kasese District chairperson is hopeful that it will now be easy for both government and partners to support the group from one place.

URN