Glovo Uganda’s Ivy Maingi on growth, innovation, and impact

As Uganda’s on-demand delivery market expands with growing digital adoption, Glovo has positioned itself as a key player driving convenience, innovation, and inclusion. Since entering the Ugandan market, the tech-enabled platform has transformed how consumers access food, groceries, and essential goods—bridging local businesses with digital opportunities. At the center of this transformation is Ivy Maingi, Glovo Uganda’s General Manager, who is steering the company toward sustainable growth, operational excellence, and community empowerment. In this interview, she speaks with The Independent’s Julius Businge about Glovo’s journey, leadership philosophy, and its role in shaping Uganda’s digital commerce landscape.

Question: Can you walk us through your journey to becoming General Manager of Glovo Uganda and the experiences that shaped your leadership style?

Answer: My journey with Glovo began in January 2023 when I joined as Commercial Manager for Kenya, leading strategic growth across key verticals and partner portfolios. That experience deepened my understanding of the power of local partnerships, data-driven decision-making, and agile execution. In April 2024, I transitioned to Uganda, a market full of potential and entrepreneurial energy. My leadership style is built on curiosity, clarity, and collective success—asking tough questions, setting direction, and empowering people to thrive.

Q: Glovo recently celebrated five years in Uganda with a Shs 33 billion investment. What impact has this milestone had on the economy and local communities?

Our five-year journey in Uganda has been transformative. The Shs 33 billion we’ve invested has generated over 6,000 jobs across our offices, partner stores, restaurants, and rider network.

More than 3,000 local shops—mostly SMEs—now sell through Glovo, creating Shs 143 billion in direct economic value. Beyond jobs, we’re proud that Uganda is Glovo’s greenest market, with nearly 40% of deliveries made using electric motorbikes. This investment is not just about growth—it’s about building a digital, inclusive, and sustainable economy that empowers Ugandans and strengthens local businesses.

Q: What major challenges have you faced in leadership, and how have they shaped your approach at Glovo?

Every African market has unique challenges, from logistics to digital adoption. I learned early that growth here isn’t linear—it demands creativity and patience. Scaling teams fast while maintaining standards taught me to build systems, not just results. At Glovo Uganda, this translates into solid foundations, clear processes, and empowered teams.

Q: Are there leaders in the tech or delivery space you admire?

I admire Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, for her discipline, clarity, and balance of head and heart in leadership.

Q: What defines your management philosophy?

Clarity drives confidence, and confidence drives results. I set clear goals, share context, and trust my team to take ownership. I also remind them that every order delivered supports a business, fulfills a customer need, and sustains livelihoods.

Q: How does Glovo navigate Uganda’s regulatory landscape?

Through collaboration- we work closely with regulators, sharing insights and advocating for digital inclusion that benefits small businesses and consumers. Our aim is to prove that tech platforms can be partners in development.

Q: How do you balance efficiency with innovation?

I do this by combining data-driven decision-making with experimentation. We optimize operations while testing new ideas and community-driven initiatives. Agility is key—knowing when to standardize and when to innovate.

Q: Where do you see Glovo Uganda in the next five years?

We aim to be Uganda’s most trusted platform for everyday convenience. Our focus is on expanding local partnerships, achieving operational excellence, and ensuring sustainable growth through innovation. Ultimately, we want to build Africa by empowering local businesses with technology.

Q: Your final message to stakeholders…

To our partners, customers, and riders—thank you for believing in Glovo. Our mission is to build the largest local marketplace where you can access anything in minutes. We’re here to grow with Uganda and empower its digital future.