Giant killing unlikely, but third round brings romance back to FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Teams from the Premier League and Championship enter the third round of the FA Cup this weekend, with several matches that see lower league teams harboring dreams of a moment of magic against top-flight teams.

Although the difference between the Premier League and other divisions has clearly widened in recent years, the chance to see Manchester City play a local derby against fourth-tier Salford City, which is on a six-game winning streak, has to raise plenty of interest, even if City coach Pep Guardiola is likely to field a lot of youngsters in his starting 11.

Premier League leader Liverpool is at home and also faces League Two opposition in Accrington Stanley.

The fact that Liverpool and Manchester City both play at home further reduces the chances of an upset, but means their lower league rivals get the tie of a lifetime and a big revenue boost from ticket sales.

Chelsea should also have a straightforward passage into the fourth round at home to Morecambe, which travels to south London currently sitting 91st of the 92 teams in the Football League.

Newcastle United is also at home to fourth-tier opposition, hosting Bromley at St James’ Park.

Although Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Man City should have an easy day, other top-flight sides will have to be more careful to avoid becoming victims of a giant-killing act.

Tottenham travels to fifth-tier outfit Tamworth, and although a surprise looks unlikely, Spurs will have to adapt to what are likely to be far from ideal conditions at Tamworth’s 4,000-capacity Lamb Ground.

Bournemouth is flying in the Premier League but has a possible banana skin with a home tie against Championship promotion hopeful West Bromwich Albion, while relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers may have improved under new coach Vitor Pereira, but won’t relish a visit to Bristol City, especially if Pereira reserves key players for the following weekend’s Premier League fixture.

Leicester City has suffered five consecutive league defeats, and a home tie against Championship side Queens Park Rangers will either offer Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side a morale boost or sink it further into depression.

Brighton has a tricky visit to Norwich City, whose 16-goal forward Borja Sainz has the chance to show what he can do against top-flight opposition.

The big game of the round is on Sunday afternoon, when Arsenal hosts Manchester United in an early clash of heavyweights.

Arsenal goes into the game after a Carabao Cup defeat at home to Newcastle that has raised a few doubts over coach Mikel Arteta, while United overturned expectations last weekend in a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Liverpool.

United coach Ruben Amorim will hope that the draw is a turning point after a difficult start at Old Trafford, but needs his players to show the same battling spirit as last week. ■