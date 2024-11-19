Getting Gen Z work-ready: African universities stepping up

Africa’s Gen Zs, promised opportunity, innovation and new technology but faced with the very real world of a workplace in flux, constrained labour markets, high inflation and increasing criticism of their work ethic, are finding very little to cheer about. So a growing number of African universities are stepping in, hoping to bridge the gap between academic qualifications and real-world demands.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Worldwide, Generation Z is facing tough times, with global economic shifts, environmental issues, worrying “hot” conflicts that are increasingly global in nature, and a job market that is less beneficial to generational wealth creation than any since World War 2.

At the same, time, this generation – born between 1997 and 2010 – is considered by nearly three-quarters of managers to be the most challenging workforce to work with.

According to a 2023 survey by Resume Builder, managers say Gen-Z workers feel entitled and demonstrate a lack of effort, motivation and productivity.

On the other hand, Gen Z workers blame business leaders and educators for a lack of understanding of the digital natives and their potential to re-write the rules of traditional corporate dynamics.

With this generation expected to comprise more than a quarter of the global workforce in 2025, recruiters, learning institutions and Gen Z’s themselves, are having sleepless nights.

The fear and anxiety looms even larger in Africa, the continent with the youngest population in the world.

But there is a glimmer of hope.

Africa’s institutions of higher learning are starting to introduce programs, organising networking events and forums to discuss and prepare this large pool of future workers in a quest to bridge the gap between university qualifications and the demands of the labour market.

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Johannesburg, is the latest to launch a student-driven initiative, the WorkReady Gen Z programme, a three-month online course designed to equip University students with essential work-readiness skills.

“WorkReady Gen Z was built to empower students not just for their first jobs but for long-term success in their careers. It’s designed to help them navigate the workplace and grow into future leaders and entrepreneurs,” says Lindelwe Cili, Career Services Team Leader at Wits.

The collaborative effort of the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) with the Wits Counselling and Careers Development Unit (CCDU) offers insights on job hunting strategies, smooth transition in their first jobs and bolsters their skills building capacities using real-time case studies.

The program covers topics like job roles, imposter syndrome, and workplace biases to bolster the confidence of Gen Z’s in their first jobs. It also exposes them to interactive case studies and thought-provoking activities where students develop critical skills such as problem-solving, communication, time management, and professionalism.

Strathmore University Business School in Nairobi, this year themed its Annual HR Summit “Future-ready HR: Navigating Trends, Transforming Workplaces,”

Whlie representatives from academia and industry emphasized the need for further efforts to address the work readiness gap in Africa, Ceasar Mwangi, Strathmore’s Executive Dean, asked attendees to think of the continent’s youth challenge differently and to change the narrative when considering education.

“Perhaps the best way to address the needs: ‘A rich continent with high levels of poverty with difficulties and challenges is addressing the issue of people development’,” he explained.

In March, the International School of Advertising (ISA) Africa partnered with the data science firm Predictive Analytics Lab and the recruitment firm Brighter Monday to host a “Marketing in a Gen Z World” Forum at the University of Nairobi as part of its apprenticeship program tour.

“We are teaming up to guide you through the maze of career readiness. We’re offering free insights on how to ride the data-driven marketing wave,” said ISA in a call for registration poster.

McKinsey’s ‘The Gen Z Equation’ deep dive, calls for a change of perspective when considering Gen Z workers.

“To attract and retain these workers, employers should understand what this generation prioritizes in the workplace,” the report reads.

Gen Z prioritizes career development when considering a job offer, over compensation. Work flexibility is the top reason for their staying in a job, with the purpose of work being a deciding factor in whether they will remain in a job or quit, according to McKinsey.

These sentiments are also shared by Delloite in its Global 2024 Gen Z and Millenial Survey, Living and working with purpose in a transforming world.

According to the survey, the majority of Gen Z individuals (86%) – and an even higher number of millennials (89%) – believe that having a sense of purpose is crucial for their overall job satisfaction and well-being. Additionally, three-quarters of Gen Zs and millennials (75%) consider an organization’s community engagement and societal impact as important factors when evaluating a potential employer.

“These generations are increasingly willing to reject assignments or employers who don’t align with their values,” said Delloite.

Brighter Monday Chief Executive Officer, Christ Otundo, speaking during the Annual HR Summit 2024, explained that many companies are struggling to articulate their value propositions.

“Organisations are increasingly leveraging employer branding but perhaps this is not done effectively. Companies have not articulated very clearly what their value propositions are,” Otundo explained.

The challenges facing Gen Z are not confined to what is often referred to as “sub-Saharan Africa”, either. They are just as relevant in north Africa. AT Morocco’s Al-Akhawayn University, the dean of the School of Science and Engineering, Salah Al-Majeed, argues in his write-up on The Times Higher Education platform that Gen Z are often misunderstood.

Al-Majeed challenges educators to analyse and refocus on distinct skills such as creative spirit, entrepreneurship, willingness to challenge the status quo, social consciousness, and an ability to deliver high value and insight on issues such as sustainability, diversity, and social justice that the digital natives bring to the workplace.

“Gen Z is what we have. As educators, we should be embracing and building upon their many positive attributes rather than dwelling on their perceived failings,” said Al-Majeed.

He advocates for learning institutions to work together with recruiters to bridge the gap by mapping these competencies and creating platforms for showcasing the skills and creation of safe networking spaces with Gen-Zs.

*****

bird story agency.