Germany provides shs4bn for food security of refugees and host communities

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The generosity of Ugandans towards those fleeing war and terror is unparalleled. This year alone Uganda has welcomed around 130,000 refugees. The increase in population increases the pressure on social services, infrastructure and natural resources. Recognising that protection of refugees is shared responsibility, Germany committed additional 4bn UGX (1 Mio. EUR) to ensure food security of refugees and host communities alike. The funds will be implemented by WFP.

For 60 years, Germany has been a development partner to the Ugandan people. Last year, in 2023, Germany supported Uganda with grants of more than 48 billion UGX (11.7 million EUR) in humanitarian assistance and 322 billion UGX (78 million EUR) in development cooperation, in areas such as water and sanitation, energy, rural development, and governance.