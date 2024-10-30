General Musuguri, who led 1979 Liberation war, dies at 104

President Samia Suluhu Hassan salutes former Tanzania CDF

Mwanza, Tanzania | DAILY NEWS TANZANIA | Former Chief of Defence Forces, General David Musuguri, 104, has passed away in Mwanza, where he was going under treatment.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan soon after conveyed a message of condolence to Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Force, General Jacob Mkunda following the death of General Musuguri who has passed away on Tuesday in Mwanza.

Sending her condolences on X (formerly Twitter) platform, the Head of State thanked God for the life the General lived while on earth noting that out of his 104 years, he spent 46 years serving the nation with high professionalism, dedication, bravery, discipline and outstanding achievements.

“We are grateful to God for all the years he has lived, he lived up to his oath of being ready to sacrifice his life for the defense of our Nation. He has left us with an exemplary model of public service that will continue to be a guiding light within and beyond our military forces,” the President stated.

Furthermore, President Samia extended her condolences to Commanders, retired fighters, active service members, relatives, friends, and to all Tanzanians for the loss their hero, beloved.

Kwaheri, Jenerali. Ninatoa salamu za pole kwa Mkuu wa Majeshi ya Ulinzi Jenerali Jacob John Mkunda, Makamanda, wapiganaji wastaafu, wapiganaji walio katika utumishi, ndugu, jamaa, marafiki na Watanzania wote kwa kuondokewa na shujaa wetu, mpendwa wetu, mwalimu, mshauri na… pic.twitter.com/nbze8WXRHm — Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) October 29, 2024

#TodayInHistory#44YearsAgo#April11 1979#Uganda 🇺🇬 ✳️ 1979 – Lt.Col Oyite Ojok announces the overthrow of Idi Amin on Radio Uganda.#Tanzania‘s #TPDF led by Maj Gen David Musuguri, backed by #UNLA‘s Col. Okello Lutwa & Oyite Ojok a day earlier captured capital Kampala. pic.twitter.com/n4mtF9jlEl — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) April 11, 2023

📌#TodayInHistory#44YearsAgo#April7 1979#Uganda 🇺🇬 ✳️ Pres Idi Amin Libyan allies flee, Entebbe airport captured after 3 days of ‘saba saba’ bombardment by #Tanzania #TPDF Maj Gen David Musuguri & #UNLA Gen Okello Lutwa & Maj Gen Oyite Ojok. ✳️ Idi Amin fled days earlier! pic.twitter.com/7vh9t8eiOY — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) April 7, 2023

Born in Butiama, Mara Region, General Musuguri served in the military from 1942 to 1988 and retired as the Chief of Defence Forces from 1980 to 1988.

The deceased began his military career in the King’s African Rifles (KAR), beginning as a private where he later served with the KAR in Madagascar.

By 1947, he became a sergeant and acted as an instructor at Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi, Kenya.

While there, he met future Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, who was his pupil. Thereafter, he joined the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF).

In 1978, General Musuguri led Tanzanian forces in the war against Idi Amin of Uganda following the invasion of the Kyaka area in Kagera Region.

Among the wars he fought are the Second World War, the Battle of Madagascar, the Kagera War, and the Battle of Simba Hills.”

