Gen Katumba launches 250-passenger MV Rafiki on Lake Victoria

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala on Tuesday launched a new ferry route across Lake Victoria.

MV Rafiki , with a 250-passenger capacity will connect Islanders on Bukasa Island, Kalangala District, to the mainland. The vessel will connect directly from Entebbe (Nakiwogo) to Bukasa Islands.

The development is anchored on a public–private partnership between the Government of Uganda and Nation Oil Distributors Ltd (NODL) to deliver safe, affordable, and reliable water transport between Entebbe/Kampala and the Kalangala Islands.

Gen. Wamala reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging water transport as a sustainable mode of connectivity.

“The plan is to expand ferry service coverage on Lake Victoria further. We’re currently working on a project to acquire two large-capacity ferries with a capacity of more than 500 pax to ease connectivity between the Islands of Koome, Damba, and Busi to the mainland,” he said.