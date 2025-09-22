Gen Kainerugaba, China’s military industry chief discuss defence cooperation

Beijing, China | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who also serves as the Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, has visited the headquarters of China’s leading Defence contractor, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO).

The organization is also the world’s largest defence contractor. Latest figures indicate that the NORINCO group’s 2023 revenue was US$82.6 billion.

Gen Kainerugaba and his delegation, which includes senior UPDF commanders Maj Gen Felix Busizoori and Maj Gen Dan Kakono, were given an extensive tour of NORINCO’s facilities, showcasing the company’s latest technological innovations and defence solutions.

The CDF was received on Saturday by the president of NORINCO, Chen Defang and the organization’s senior leadership team.

After the tour of the various innovations and technologies, Gen Kainerugaba and his team held discussions with the organization’s president and other senior technical and strategic leaders, exploring areas of strategic cooperation.

The visit to the defence industrial giant, whose relationship with the UPDF started in 1986, follows a week of high level engagements by the CDF.

One of the key engagements was Gen Kainerugaba’s participation in the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a premier international security conference where the CDF joined other top global military leaders to discuss peace and security challenges.

The UPDF leader and his counterpart, Gen Liu Zhenli, China’s Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission also oversaw the signing of a new military cooperation agreement between Uganda and China.

With the new agreement, the two military chiefs laid ground for deepened future collaboration.

Reflecting on the long-standing partnership at the NORINCO headquarters, Gen Kainerugaba expressed strong optimism for future cooperation, particularly in the areas of technology exchange and military collaboration.

The NORINCO leadership thanked Gen Kainerugaba for the visit, reaffirming their confidence in the strong and growing relations between Uganda and China, as well as their commitment to being a reliable partner in the UPDF’s modernization efforts.

Beyond NORINCO, the CDF’s visit featured a meeting with Liu Yuxi, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, highlighting the diplomatic dimension of the trip.

Earlier, the CDF and his delegation also visited the headquarters of CATIC (China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation), a major player in aviation technology, signaling Uganda’s interest in broadening its defence and technological partnerships.

This series of high-level engagements underscores efforts by the UPDF leadership to strengthen its defence and diplomatic ties with China aimed at fostering mutual security and technological advancement.

*****

SOURCE: UPDF media