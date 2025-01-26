Gateway on spot over rampant sedation thefts on buses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Management of Gateway Bus Company has come under criticism following cases of robbers targeting passengers.

Last week, three people who were travelling from Kampala to Kabale using Gateway Bus Company were sedated and robbed.

The victims however while reporting the matter to Kabale police station accused the bus workers of dragging them out of the bus and leaving them along the road in Kabale town. The victims said that they were saved by good Samaritans who rushed them to Mwesigye Clinic for treatment.

On Friday, the police held an impromptu meeting with Kabale district Bus operators. During the meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) James Kawalya, Kigezi Region Deputy Police Commander, Charles Okello, Kabale District Police Commander revealed that police have already recorded statements from victims namely, Dr.Ronald Arineitwe, Clinton Bemanya, Julius Arineitwe a lecture at Kabale University and Enock Nasasira.

Okello says that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Kawalya accused the bus management of carelessness and negligence.

Joseph Agaba, Manager for Gateway Bus Company Kabale office says that management has specifically warned passengers to be cautious when consuming food or drinks during their journeys, as most perpetrators lure victims by offering food or drinks laced with sedatives before robbing them.

He called for vigilance to protect travellers from these increasingly common thefts.

Paul Biriiso, Vice Chairman of Kabale District Bus Operators Association promised action in the crackdown on such criminals.

In November 2024, the Police Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke released a statement calling upon members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious when eating meals during journeys to avoid falling victim to criminals.

The statement followed an incident that happened on November 5, 2024, where Basikana Amon, aged 24, was drugged on a Jaguar company bus registration number UBN 307 T and subsequently robbed of his belongings. He was discovered at the bus crossing the Uganda-Rwanda border of Katuna.

A day after, three other passengers on another Jaguar bus registration number UBN 260 T travelling from Kampala to Kigali were also sedated and robbed of their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

