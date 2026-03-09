FULL SPEECH: Rwanda President Kagame remarks at Diplomatic Dinner

Kigali, Rwanda | Remarks by President Paul Kagame at this year’s Diplomatic Dinner, Kigali, 6 March 2026. The event was at the Kigali Convention Centre where he hosted members of the Diplomatic Corps for dinner, following presentation of letters of credence of 20 newly accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Rwanda.

I hope you’re having a good evening, it is as always, a pleasure to have you here.

What we have built together over many years, and across different sectors with the country partners you present, and the different organizations, is remarkable.

Our collaboration and friendship have been vital to Rwanda’s revival and development. We do not take this lightly, and I thank you for it.

Nowadays, none of us can afford to be indifferent to geopolitical trends. Whether or not you believe that there was a rules-based international order, it is clear that changes are underway which will affect all of us.

It is predictable that Rwanda, even as a small country, is caught up in the middle in its own way. One thing that has not changed, however, is the right and duty of every nation to ensure the safety of its borders and people. That duty never changes.

Rwanda is no exception. And yet, for reasons that continue to elude us, Rwanda is consistently asked to ignore threats to its security and compromise its national defence.

The conflict in eastern DRC is neither new nor is it too difficult to understand. It has been prolonged for decades, due to neglect and complacency, notably by those with the power to make the biggest difference in resolving it.

Rwanda’s security concerns stem from the continued presence of the FDLR and its violent extremist ideology, which is the ideology of genocide. Unfortunately, that seems to have some backers in the region and beyond, under all kinds of guises.

In the late 1990s, cross-border attacks by this militia from the territory of DRC claimed thousands of lives inside Rwanda. The Congolese government has provided political cover and financial support to FDLR and integrated this group into its military structures, from where it now operates with total impunity.

They attacked Rwanda on multiple occasions. Some countries issued travel advisories as a result. And lately, the son of the former leader of Rwanda, who led this country into genocide, and other close collaborators of his, have been visiting Kinshasa in order to deepen their alliance with FDLR, and they have more or less openly been welcomed there.

We have consistently raised these issues in every relevant forum and directly to many of you here. But each time, the root causes and structural drivers of this conflict are dismissed in favour of short-term measures and interests.

Rwanda, because of its history and its geography, requires defensible borders. Our defensive measures are aimed at this objective and nothing else. FDLR is far from being a spent force, as I have mentioned earlier.

In fact, its genocide ideology has been spread to other armed groups, which also target Congolese Tutsi, and other communities.

By definition, a signed peace agreement should bind all parties equally, and implementation should follow the text. However, this has not been our experience.

What we see instead, is that one party is expected to carry almost the whole burden. For instance, the Washington Accords clearly set a ceasefire, acknowledged each party’s security concerns, and laid out a roadmap for action.

Yet, even as the discussions progressed, there was a visible and sustained military build-up, followed by action in eastern DRC.

Thousands of Burundian troops and government-affiliated militias consolidated offensive positions, imposed a blockade on civilian communities, and launched relentless ground and aerial strikes in South Kivu.

The Congolese government’s intent was to shift the balance through force, outside the parameters of the ongoing peace negotiations. That is how the events in Uvira came to unfold.

Rwanda had raised the alarm for months. Yet, the aftermath was presented as a single-point narrative, detached from the reality on the ground. The blame was, as we have come to expect, placed exclusively on Rwanda.

This selective pressure has only emboldened the Congolese government and all its affiliated genocidal elements to resume military action. I’m not asking you to agree with every decision that Rwanda has made, but we do ask that you hold all parties to the same standard.

As things stand, Rwanda faces an impossible choice: To either tolerate the continued presence of the FDLR and its growing network of militias, and allow them to grow closer to our border, or to defend ourselves and be condemned for it.

The choice is, therefore, very clear. In our position, would any other country make a different choice?

And any condemnation that comes, by the way, is a badge of honour for our security forces. That honour is not something that can easily be washed away by rain or shine or whatever. It is part of us. It will remain so, in good and bad times.

But make no mistake, Rwanda wants peace.

But we want a genuine and lasting peace, on which we can build our future prosperity. We want to leave the bad politics of the past behind us forever.

Rwanda is ready to lift its defensive measures in tandem with the DRC fulfilling its obligations under the Washington Accords.

By the way, the Washington Accords I am talking about actually have three parties concerned. The two are Rwanda, and DRC of course. But the third is the United States, the country that hosted us, and brokered this process. They are part of it. So, to have three parties to this process, and you expect only one to fulfil its side of the obligations, I am not sure what we should expect from that. But that is where we are.

If fully implemented, this agreement will provide all parties the security that they need and deserve, and lay the groundwork for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Many of you here have worked with us for a very long time, and you know that you can trust us. We are reliable. We say what we do, and we do what we say.

Our partnerships have borne fruit precisely because we have had an effective security policy in place continuously for the past three decades.

Rwanda is strong, and strong enough in our own circumstances, precisely because we consider ourselves vulnerable to ideologies of violence, and of violent ethnic extremism, particularly when they benefit from direct or indirect state support.

We have made a promise to ourselves to never go back to that darkness. We cannot go back, and that is not something we will waver from.

I have few things in addition to this that I want to share with you, contextualizing further the sort of complication and dilemma we face in all of this. We also understand it in a much wider context of the world we live in.

The world keeps changing, and in many instances, unpredictably. But people have to stay the course for what they want to mean and do for themselves, and that is where Rwanda is.

Do you know those moments when you have to rest, that moment in between when you’re still awake and when the sleep is coming in, caught up in the middle? In that space, some of us encounter people in our thoughts, and we have conversations. It’s not dreaming; we are in between.

Some of those moments, I met some people, and they brought up this subject. It was like: Paul, you are not Christian enough, why? And if I was Christian enough, that is supposed to solve my problems. Because I’m not Christian enough, in this person’s mind, that is supposed to create problems for me.

But I asked this person: What is enough? How enough do you want me to be Christian? First, I’m called Paul. I think by that name, am I not Christian?

Second, I told the person a bit of my story and history, that my parents were very good Christians. In fact, they used to share part of their limited wealth with the church. I’m supposed to be on the Catholic side of Christianity. They gave a lot of their resources to the church. I said, I’m called Paul, my parents were very close to the church, so I’m supposed to be Christian enough.

And the person was not convinced. I also said, as much as I’m a Christian and you think it’s not enough, I can’t claim to be a preacher. I don’t hold bibles and move around teaching people, because God assigned me a responsibility that is different from that.

So, not being Christian enough has caused me problems. But I said, I have seen people who claim to be that level of Christian that I am not, in the morning they’re out there shouting and yelling and doing things, in the evening they go visiting with witch doctors. How do the two go together?

In other words, I was telling this person that actually, some of them tell lies under the cover of what they claim to be. They end up not being Christian enough, as they thought I was, and that is something they needed to think about, no pretence.

Everyone should be what they want to be, and there are other measures you can use to test the value of people.

Then, in another conversation, it was: Okay, put aside the Christian part. Your country, Rwanda, is not wealthy enough. You don’t have enough of the resources that the world needs, whether they are minerals or forests, or all kinds of things.

So then I said okay but, do I also have to face penalties for not being wealthy enough? What do people do to become wealthy that I didn’t do which constitutes an offence?

First, I was told I was not Christian enough. Second, I’m being told I’m not wealthy enough, meaning my country. Which means the combination of the two should cause some of us problems. It should cause me as a person, or Rwanda as a country, problems in other people’s judgement.

But since when did these become criteria for people being right or wrong? To the point that you deserve no attention from anybody? In fact, I wish I didn’t get attention from such people. That is also good, it means you do your business, I do my business. I don’t need that kind of attention, nobody needs it.

The kind of attention that reminds you that you’re not enough, but that means you’re paying attention to me. Maybe the less attention you pay, the better for me and maybe for you, because why should you waste your time thinking about me?

One evening I was bored, and consulted some of these agents of artificial intelligence. I put in some thoughts and questions. I won’t tell you what I was asking, I’ll tell you the answer.

In the jungle, a lion king coveted a plush deer grazing unaware. The deer, blinded by sweet grass, didn’t see the jaws closing in. Meanwhile, a wise old tortoise stood tall, accused of eating the king’s crops. Crops the king knew were devoured by his own pride.

The deer fell to the king’s greed. The tortoise’s shoulders, burdened, faced the hungry shadows, dignified. The jungle whispered: One met the king’s desire, the other, his blame.

That’s where we are. But we will have our shoulders burdened and remain dignified.