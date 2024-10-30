Full list of Ugandan students who have received Algerian scholarships for 2024-2025

Kampala, Uganda | SARAH KYOBE | State Minister for Higher Education Dr Chrysostom Muyingo Tuesday flagged off close to 100 Ugandan students who are travelling to Algiers after winning themselves scholarships from the Algerian Government.
Algerian Scholarships were given to 97 out of 100 students in a variety of undergraduate fields including Medicine, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Science and Technology, Architecture, Nature and Life Sciences, and Aeronautics. However, of the 97, three declined the offer they were given.
Commissioner Department of Admissions, Scholarships, and Student Affairs (ASSA) in the Ministry of Education and Sports Mukwatampola Muzamil explained that government is not responsible for awarding scholarships; instead, it focuses on facilitating the transfer of students’ documents to universities. The selection of scholarship recipients is made by the donor country.
He revealed that every student will receive a $200 monthly allowance. It will be sent quarterly, while the Algerian government will cover the remaining costs such as food and lodging.
Muyingo expressed gratitude to generous partners Algeria for enabling the scholarship program.
“The scholarships awarded today are a clear indication of the strong collaboration between Uganda and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, showing that we are partners working towards common development goals. Your investment in our students is an investment in a better future for all of us. As a Ministry, we remain committed to strengthening our partnership and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership in the years to come,” Muyingo said.
He added that, “I thank you for your generous scholarships offers for the 97 awardees we are flagging off today, but also for the second cohort of 170 offers being processed by the Ministry.”
Muyingo said government’s efforts show “our steadfast dedication to education and growth created opportunities for countless youth.”
🟨 NOMINATIVE LIST OF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ADMITTED FOR THE 2024/2025 ACADEMIC YEAR
Full list
|NO.
|SURNAME
|FIRST NAME
|DISTRICT
|UNIVERSITY
|TRAINNING OFFER
|1
|ABDULLAHI
|JUMA BAKIT
|KITGUM
|Constantine 1
|Mechanical Engineering
|2
|ACHWAMU
|RONNIE
|
KIRUHURA
|Sétif 1
|Mathematics and Computer Science
Applied to Economic Management Sciences
|3
|ADONG
|FLORENCE
|AGAGO
|Béjaia
|Doctor of Medicine
|4
|AGAMA
|IBRAHIM
|KAYUNGA
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|5
|AIJUKA
|TREVOR MUHWEZI
|
BUSHENYI
| Sciences et de la
Technologie d’Oran
|Science and Technology
|6
|AINEMIGISHA
|ANGELLICA
|KIRUHURA
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|7
|AMOLI
|REBECCA HOPE
|AMOLATAR
|Oran 1
|Doctor of Medicine
|8
|ANANGO
|MARITAH
|KAPELEBYONG
|Béjaia
|Nature and Life Sciences
|9
|ANKUNDA
|BLESSED ALPHA
|BUSHENYI
|Oran 1
|Doctor pf Pharmacy
|10
|ANZOA
|FAITH LEAH
|MOYO
|Guelma
|Nature and Life Sciences
|11
|ARINAITWE
|BRIGHT ALLAN
|KABALE
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|12
|ASIIMIRE
|BREA
|
NTUNGAMO
|Boumerdes
|Mechanical Engineering ( Automobile Construction Engineering)
|13
|ATUHAIRE
|DERRICK MUKWASIIBWE
|RUKIGA
|Constantine 1
|Automotive Engineering
|14
|ATWIINE
|LYTON
|RUKUNGIRI
|Oran 1
|Biomedical Engineering
|15
|ATWIJUKIRE
|ARIHO SETH
|BUSHENYI
|Boumerdes
|Electronic
|16
|AUMA
|REBECCA
|RUKIGA
|Guelma
|Computer Science
|17
|AYEBARE
|AARON
|WAKISO
|Blida 1
|Doctor of Medicine
|18
|AYESIGYE
|BOGIA
|MBARARA
|Batna 1
|Architecture
|19
|BARIGYE
|CASBERT
|
SHEEMA
|Badji Moktar de Annaba
|Doctor of Medicine
|20
|BEINOMUGISHA
|EDWIN
|RUKUNGIRI
|Constantine 3
|Doctor of Dentistry
|21
|BICULU
|PETER
|NEBBI
|Batna 2
|Science and Technology
|22
|BIONNAMURINZA
|MALCOM
|
KAMPALA
|Boumerdes
|Mechanical Engineering ( Automobile Construction Engineering)
|23
|BLESSED
|JESSY
|KYEGEGWA
|Tlemcen
|Biomedical Engineering
|24
|BULUMA
|ENOSI
|BUSIA
|Sétif 1
|Computer Science (Engineer)
|25
|HIDAYAH
|HUSSEIN NAKAZZI
|WAKISO
|Blida 1
|Aeronautics (F02)
|26
|ISALE
|SILAS ARERENG
|BUKEDEA
|Blida 1
|Aeronautics (F02)
|27
|JATIKO
|MARTIN LUTHER JR
|PALLISA
|Constantine 3
|Architecture
|28
|JINYAKUSAKA
|HUSSEIN
|BUTALEJA
|Tlemcen
|Civil Engineering
|29
|KAKAI
|ANGELLA JUDITH
|MBALE
|Oran 1
|Biomedical Engineering
|30
|KAMUGASHA
|DERRICK
|SHEEMA
|Mostaganem
|Architecture
|31
|KAMYA
|EDWARD BUYONDO
|WAKISO
|Sétif 1
|Doctor of Medicine
|32
|KANYESIGYE
|MARYPROVIA
|BUHWEJU
|Guelma
|Computer Science
|33
|KARUNGI
|JANE
|MASINDI
|Boumerdes
|Hydrocarbons(f04)
|34
|KASANGO
|TREVOR GRACE
|
MAYUGE
|Sciences et de la
Technologie d’Oran
|Nature and Life Sciences
|35
|KATONGOLE
|IBRAHIM
|SEMBABULE
|Batna 1
|Architecture
|36
|KAWENJA
|SUDAIS
|MASINDI
|Tlemcen
|Civil Engineering
|37
|KAWENJA
|ROGERS
|MASAKA
|Khemis Miliana
|Nature and Life Sciences
|38
|KIKAMBI
|ALEX DANIELS
|
WAKISO
|Badji Moktar de Annaba
|Doctor of Medicine
|39
|KIMERA
|ALI KAYINJA
|WAKISO
|Sétif 1
|Doctor of Dentistry
|40
|KIMWERA
|DAVIS
|MBALE
|Boumerdes
|Computer Science
|41
|KITIMBO
|CARLTON BAKULUNZE
|KAMPALA
|Batna 1
|Architecture
|42
|KWAGALA
|TIMOTHY
|MITYANA
|Boumerdes
|Computer Science
|43
|KYAMBALANGO
|TIMOTHY MARK
|TORORO
|Guelma
|Computer Science
|44
|LUBANGAKENE
|EMMANUEL
|AGAGO
|Guelma
|Nature and Life Sciences
|45
|LUBUULWA
|FRANCIS
|KAMPALA
|Boumerdes
|Computer Science
|46
|LUTALO
|LAMECH
|WAKISO
|Boumerdes
|Computer Science
|47
|LUYOMBYA
|BENEDICT
|MITYANA
|Guelma
|Computer Science
|48
|MASERUKA
|JOSEPH LEWIS
|WAKISO
|Guelma
|Nature and Life Sciences
|49
|MPANGA
|JOSEPH
|MPIGI
|Batna 2
|Nature and Life Sciences
|50
|MUBIRU
|MARK CALVIN
|MITYANA
|Béjaia
|Nature and Life Sciences
|51
|MUGENYI
|EDMOND
|KIRYANDONGO
|Tlemcen
|Architecture
|52
|MUGERWA
|SHADRACK STEPHEN
|BUGIRI
|Oran 1
|Biomedical Engineering
|53
|MUHINDO
|BRIAN
|KASESE
|Blida 1
|Nature and Life Sciences
|54
|MUKISA
|SANDRA IRENE
|HOIMA
|Béjaia
|Doctor of Medicine
|55
|MURUNGI
|DANIEL
|KABAROLE
|Blida 1
|Doctor of Medicine
|56
|MUSINGUZI
|CYRUS
|KIBOGA
|Guelma
|Nature and Life Sciences
|57
|MUTAMBA
|WYCLIFFE
|BUGIRI
|Batna 2
|Nature and Life Sciences
|58
|MUYINGO
|PETER
|WAKISO
|Blida 1
|Aeronautics
|59
|MWEBE
|GLEN ARNOLD
|KIRYANDONGO
|Tlemcen
|Architecture
|60
|MWESIGWA
|JORDAN TREASURE
|WAKISO
|Oran 1
|Biomedical Engineering
|61
|NAIGAGA
|FREDA SANDRA
|JINJA
|Constantine 1
|Mechanical Engineering-MCIL
|62
|NAKIDDE
|THERESA WILBROD
|WAKISO
|Béjaia
|Nature and Life Sciences
|63
|NAKIRANDA
|JOANITAH
|
WAKISO
| Sciences et de la
Technologie d’Oran
|Architecture
|64
|NAMAYANJA
|OLIVIA
|KALUNGU
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|65
|NAMBALIRWA
|MIREMBE MELISSA MABIRIZI
|
KAMPALA
|Guelma
|Computer Science
|66
|NAMIRIMU
|MARIA
|LUWERO
|Constantine 3
|Architecture
|67
|NAMUNGA
|PATIENCE
|KAMULI
|Guelma
|Nature and Life Sciences
|68
|NASSANGA
|AISHA SEKIMPI
|WAKISO
|Tlemcen
|Biomedical Engineering
|69
|NATWIJUKA
|BRAISE
|MITOOMA
|Guelma
|Nature and Life Sciences
|70
|NINSIIMA
|HERBERT
|NAKASONGOLA
|Sétif 1
|Computer Science
|71
|NSUBUGA
|ESAU
|KAMPALA
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|72
|NYIRO
|AGGREY
|JINJA
|Batna 2
|Nature and Life Sciences
|73
|OGWOK
|AARON DERRICK
|LIRA
|Sétif 1
|Computer Science
|74
|OJOK
|PENINNAH PROSSY
|AMOLATAR
|Béjaia
|Nature and Life Sciences
|75
|OKATA
|BEN
|MBALE
|Oran 1
|Doctor of Dentistry
|76
|OKWERA
|RONALD
|OYAM
|Sétif 1
|Doctor of Medicine
|77
|ORENA
|ISRAEL
|KUMI
|Constantine 3
|Architecture
|78
|OTHIENO
|MICHEAL
|BUVUMA
|Oran 1
|Doctor of Medicine
|79
|OTIM
|JERRY BAYER
|KITGUM
|Constantine 3
|Architecture
|80
|SSAKA
|MARVIN
|WAKISO
|Boumerdes
|Mathematics
|81
|SSEKAMATE
|JOHN AMBROSE
|WAKISO
|Blida 1
|Doctor of Dentistry
|82
|SSEKYANZI
|MARK TREVOR
|RAKAI
|Tlemcen
|Biomedical Engineering
|83
|SSEMAKADDE
|JOEL
|WAKISO
|Tlemcen
|Doctor of Dentistry
|84
|SSEMAKULA
|JORVAN
|KIBOGA
|Constantine 3
|Doctor of Medicine
|85
|SSEMANZI
|BONNY
|
WAKISO
|Badji Moktar de Annaba
|Doctor of Dentistry
|86
|SSEMATIMBA
|JONATHAN
|NAKASEKE
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|87
|SSEMUJJU
|ELVIS
|MBALE
|Constantine 3
|Architecture
|88
|SSEMUJJU
|APOLLO
|KAMPALA
|Médéa
|Process Engineering
|89
|SSENYONGA
|HASSAN JUNIOR
|
WAKISO
|Sciences et de la
Technologie d’Oran
|Architecture
|90
|SSENYONJO
|YAMUSHID
|KAMPALA
|Batna 2
|Nature and Life Sciences
|91
|SSERUNJOGI
|PHILLIP
|BUIKWE
|Sidi Bel Abbes
|Nature and Life Sciences
|92
|SSESSAAZI
|RONALD
|MUBENDE
|Mostaganem
|Nature and Life Sciences
|93
|TALEMWA
|ELIJAH
|MASAKA
|Sidi Bel Abbes
|Doctor of Dentistry
|94
|TENDO
|DAVID MUBIRU
|WAKISO
|Boumerdes
|Electronic
|95
|WALIGGO
|HARUNAH SSALI
|
WAKISO
|Batna 2
|Mechanical Engineering ( Automotive Technology)
|96
|WALUGEMBE
|LOUIS NDAWULA
|WAKISO
|Batna 2
|Nature and Life Sciences
|97
|ZZIWA
|CHARLES
|WAKISO
|Khemis Miliana
|Nature and Life Sciences