Full list of Ugandan students who have received Algerian scholarships for 2024-2025

SARAH KYOBE

Minister Miyingo hands Ugandan students the Ugandan flag. 📸 via @kyobesarah

Kampala, Uganda |  SARAH KYOBE  |  State Minister for Higher Education Dr Chrysostom Muyingo Tuesday flagged off close to 100 Ugandan students who are travelling to Algiers after winning themselves scholarships from the Algerian Government.

Algerian Scholarships were given to 97 out of 100 students in a variety of undergraduate fields including Medicine, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Science and Technology, Architecture, Nature and Life Sciences, and Aeronautics. However, of the 97, three declined the offer they were given.

Commissioner Department of Admissions, Scholarships, and Student Affairs (ASSA) in the Ministry of Education and Sports Mukwatampola Muzamil explained that government  is not responsible for awarding scholarships; instead, it focuses on facilitating the transfer of students’ documents to universities. The selection of scholarship recipients is made by the donor country.

He revealed that every student will receive a $200 monthly allowance. It will be sent quarterly, while the Algerian government will cover the remaining costs such as food and lodging.

Muyingo expressed gratitude to generous partners Algeria  for enabling the scholarship program.

“The scholarships awarded today are a clear indication of the strong collaboration between Uganda and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, showing that we are partners working towards common development goals. Your investment in our students is an investment in a better future for all of us.  As a Ministry, we remain committed to strengthening our partnership and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership in the years to come,” Muyingo said.

He added that, “I thank you for your generous scholarships offers for the 97 awardees we are flagging off today, but also for the second cohort of 170 offers being processed by the Ministry.”

Muyingo said government’s efforts show “our steadfast dedication to education and growth created opportunities for countless youth.”

🟨 NOMINATIVE LIST OF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ADMITTED FOR THE 2024/2025 ACADEMIC YEAR

Full list

NO. SURNAME FIRST NAME DISTRICT UNIVERSITY TRAINNING OFFER 
1 ABDULLAHI JUMA BAKIT KITGUM Constantine 1 Mechanical Engineering
2 ACHWAMU RONNIE  

 

KIRUHURA

  Sétif 1 Mathematics and Computer Science

Applied to Economic Management Sciences
3 ADONG FLORENCE AGAGO  Béjaia Doctor of Medicine
4 AGAMA IBRAHIM KAYUNGA Médéa Process Engineering
5 AIJUKA TREVOR MUHWEZI  

BUSHENYI

 

  Sciences et de la

Technologie d’Oran

 Science and Technology
6 AINEMIGISHA ANGELLICA KIRUHURA  Médéa Process Engineering
7 AMOLI REBECCA HOPE AMOLATAR Oran 1 Doctor of Medicine
8 ANANGO MARITAH KAPELEBYONG  Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences
9 ANKUNDA BLESSED ALPHA BUSHENYI Oran 1 Doctor pf Pharmacy
10 ANZOA FAITH LEAH MOYO  Guelma Nature and Life Sciences
11 ARINAITWE BRIGHT ALLAN KABALE  Médéa Process Engineering
12 ASIIMIRE BREA  

 

NTUNGAMO

  Boumerdes Mechanical Engineering ( Automobile Construction Engineering)
13 ATUHAIRE DERRICK MUKWASIIBWE RUKIGA Constantine 1 Automotive Engineering
14 ATWIINE LYTON RUKUNGIRI Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering
15 ATWIJUKIRE ARIHO SETH BUSHENYI  Boumerdes Electronic
16 AUMA REBECCA RUKIGA  Guelma Computer Science
17 AYEBARE AARON WAKISO  Blida 1 Doctor of Medicine
18 AYESIGYE BOGIA MBARARA  Batna 1 Architecture
19 BARIGYE CASBERT  

SHEEMA

 Badji Moktar de Annaba Doctor of Medicine
20 BEINOMUGISHA EDWIN RUKUNGIRI  Constantine 3 Doctor of Dentistry
21 BICULU PETER NEBBI Batna 2 Science and Technology
22 BIONNAMURINZA MALCOM  

 

KAMPALA

  Boumerdes Mechanical Engineering ( Automobile Construction Engineering)
23 BLESSED JESSY KYEGEGWA  Tlemcen Biomedical Engineering
24 BULUMA ENOSI BUSIA  Sétif 1 Computer Science (Engineer)
25 HIDAYAH HUSSEIN NAKAZZI WAKISO  Blida 1 Aeronautics  (F02)
26 ISALE SILAS ARERENG BUKEDEA  Blida 1 Aeronautics (F02)
27 JATIKO MARTIN LUTHER  JR PALLISA  Constantine 3 Architecture
28 JINYAKUSAKA HUSSEIN BUTALEJA  Tlemcen Civil Engineering
29 KAKAI ANGELLA JUDITH MBALE Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering
30 KAMUGASHA DERRICK SHEEMA Mostaganem Architecture
31 KAMYA EDWARD BUYONDO WAKISO Sétif 1 Doctor of Medicine
32 KANYESIGYE MARYPROVIA BUHWEJU  Guelma Computer Science
33 KARUNGI JANE MASINDI  Boumerdes Hydrocarbons(f04)
34 KASANGO TREVOR GRACE  

 

MAYUGE

 Sciences et de la

Technologie d’Oran

 Nature and Life Sciences
35 KATONGOLE IBRAHIM SEMBABULE  Batna 1 Architecture
36 KAWENJA SUDAIS MASINDI  Tlemcen Civil Engineering
37 KAWENJA ROGERS MASAKA Khemis Miliana Nature and Life Sciences
38 KIKAMBI ALEX DANIELS  

WAKISO

 Badji Moktar de Annaba Doctor of Medicine
39 KIMERA ALI KAYINJA WAKISO  Sétif 1 Doctor of Dentistry
40 KIMWERA DAVIS MBALE  Boumerdes Computer Science
41 KITIMBO CARLTON BAKULUNZE KAMPALA  Batna 1 Architecture
42 KWAGALA TIMOTHY MITYANA  Boumerdes Computer Science
43 KYAMBALANGO TIMOTHY MARK TORORO  Guelma Computer Science
44 LUBANGAKENE EMMANUEL AGAGO  Guelma Nature and Life Sciences
45 LUBUULWA FRANCIS KAMPALA  Boumerdes Computer Science
46 LUTALO LAMECH WAKISO  Boumerdes Computer Science
47 LUYOMBYA BENEDICT MITYANA  Guelma Computer Science
48 MASERUKA JOSEPH LEWIS WAKISO  Guelma Nature and Life Sciences
49 MPANGA JOSEPH MPIGI  Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences
50 MUBIRU MARK CALVIN MITYANA  Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences
51 MUGENYI EDMOND KIRYANDONGO  Tlemcen Architecture
52 MUGERWA SHADRACK STEPHEN BUGIRI Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering
53 MUHINDO BRIAN KASESE  Blida 1 Nature and Life Sciences
54 MUKISA SANDRA IRENE HOIMA  Béjaia Doctor of Medicine
55 MURUNGI DANIEL KABAROLE  Blida 1 Doctor of Medicine
56 MUSINGUZI CYRUS KIBOGA  Guelma Nature and Life Sciences
57 MUTAMBA WYCLIFFE BUGIRI Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences
58 MUYINGO PETER WAKISO  Blida 1 Aeronautics
59 MWEBE GLEN  ARNOLD KIRYANDONGO  Tlemcen Architecture
60 MWESIGWA JORDAN TREASURE WAKISO Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering
61 NAIGAGA FREDA SANDRA JINJA Constantine 1 Mechanical Engineering-MCIL
62 NAKIDDE THERESA WILBROD WAKISO  Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences
63 NAKIRANDA JOANITAH  

 

WAKISO

  Sciences et de la

Technologie d’Oran

 Architecture
64 NAMAYANJA OLIVIA KALUNGU Médéa Process Engineering
65 NAMBALIRWA MIREMBE MELISSA MABIRIZI  

KAMPALA

 Guelma Computer Science
66 NAMIRIMU MARIA LUWERO Constantine 3 Architecture
67 NAMUNGA PATIENCE KAMULI  Guelma Nature and Life Sciences
68 NASSANGA AISHA SEKIMPI WAKISO  Tlemcen Biomedical Engineering
69 NATWIJUKA BRAISE MITOOMA  Guelma Nature and Life Sciences
70 NINSIIMA HERBERT NAKASONGOLA Sétif 1 Computer Science
71 NSUBUGA ESAU KAMPALA  Médéa Process Engineering
72 NYIRO AGGREY JINJA Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences
73 OGWOK AARON DERRICK LIRA Sétif 1 Computer Science
74 OJOK PENINNAH PROSSY AMOLATAR  Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences
75 OKATA BEN MBALE Oran 1 Doctor of Dentistry
76 OKWERA RONALD OYAM Sétif 1 Doctor of Medicine
77 ORENA ISRAEL KUMI  Constantine 3 Architecture
78 OTHIENO MICHEAL BUVUMA Oran 1 Doctor of Medicine
79 OTIM JERRY BAYER KITGUM  Constantine 3 Architecture
80 SSAKA MARVIN WAKISO  Boumerdes Mathematics
81 SSEKAMATE JOHN AMBROSE WAKISO  Blida 1 Doctor of Dentistry
82 SSEKYANZI MARK TREVOR RAKAI  Tlemcen Biomedical Engineering
83 SSEMAKADDE JOEL WAKISO  Tlemcen Doctor of Dentistry
84 SSEMAKULA JORVAN KIBOGA  Constantine 3 Doctor of Medicine
85 SSEMANZI BONNY  

WAKISO

 Badji Moktar de Annaba Doctor of Dentistry
86 SSEMATIMBA JONATHAN NAKASEKE Médéa Process Engineering
87 SSEMUJJU ELVIS MBALE  Constantine 3 Architecture
88 SSEMUJJU APOLLO KAMPALA Médéa Process Engineering
89 SSENYONGA HASSAN JUNIOR  

 

WAKISO

 Sciences et de la

Technologie d’Oran

 Architecture
90 SSENYONJO YAMUSHID KAMPALA Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences
91 SSERUNJOGI PHILLIP BUIKWE Sidi Bel Abbes Nature and Life Sciences
92 SSESSAAZI RONALD MUBENDE  Mostaganem Nature and Life Sciences
93 TALEMWA ELIJAH MASAKA Sidi Bel Abbes Doctor of Dentistry
94 TENDO DAVID MUBIRU WAKISO  Boumerdes Electronic
95 WALIGGO HARUNAH SSALI  

WAKISO

 Batna 2 Mechanical Engineering ( Automotive Technology)
96 WALUGEMBE LOUIS NDAWULA WAKISO Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences
97 ZZIWA CHARLES WAKISO Khemis Miliana Nature and Life Sciences

