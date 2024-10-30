Full list of Ugandan students who have received Algerian scholarships for 2024-2025

Kampala, Uganda | SARAH KYOBE | State Minister for Higher Education Dr Chrysostom Muyingo Tuesday flagged off close to 100 Ugandan students who are travelling to Algiers after winning themselves scholarships from the Algerian Government.

Algerian Scholarships were given to 97 out of 100 students in a variety of undergraduate fields including Medicine, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Science and Technology, Architecture, Nature and Life Sciences, and Aeronautics. However, of the 97, three declined the offer they were given.

Commissioner Department of Admissions, Scholarships, and Student Affairs (ASSA) in the Ministry of Education and Sports Mukwatampola Muzamil explained that government is not responsible for awarding scholarships; instead, it focuses on facilitating the transfer of students’ documents to universities. The selection of scholarship recipients is made by the donor country.

He revealed that every student will receive a $200 monthly allowance. It will be sent quarterly, while the Algerian government will cover the remaining costs such as food and lodging.

Muyingo expressed gratitude to generous partners Algeria for enabling the scholarship program.

“The scholarships awarded today are a clear indication of the strong collaboration between Uganda and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, showing that we are partners working towards common development goals. Your investment in our students is an investment in a better future for all of us. As a Ministry, we remain committed to strengthening our partnership and we look forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership in the years to come,” Muyingo said.

He added that, “I thank you for your generous scholarships offers for the 97 awardees we are flagging off today, but also for the second cohort of 170 offers being processed by the Ministry.”

Muyingo said government’s efforts show “our steadfast dedication to education and growth created opportunities for countless youth.”

🟨 NOMINATIVE LIST OF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ADMITTED FOR THE 2024/2025 ACADEMIC YEAR

Full list

NO. SURNAME FIRST NAME DISTRICT UNIVERSITY TRAINNING OFFER 1 ABDULLAHI JUMA BAKIT KITGUM Constantine 1 Mechanical Engineering 2 ACHWAMU RONNIE KIRUHURA Sétif 1 Mathematics and Computer Science Applied to Economic Management Sciences 3 ADONG FLORENCE AGAGO Béjaia Doctor of Medicine 4 AGAMA IBRAHIM KAYUNGA Médéa Process Engineering 5 AIJUKA TREVOR MUHWEZI BUSHENYI Sciences et de la Technologie d’Oran Science and Technology 6 AINEMIGISHA ANGELLICA KIRUHURA Médéa Process Engineering 7 AMOLI REBECCA HOPE AMOLATAR Oran 1 Doctor of Medicine 8 ANANGO MARITAH KAPELEBYONG Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences 9 ANKUNDA BLESSED ALPHA BUSHENYI Oran 1 Doctor pf Pharmacy 10 ANZOA FAITH LEAH MOYO Guelma Nature and Life Sciences 11 ARINAITWE BRIGHT ALLAN KABALE Médéa Process Engineering 12 ASIIMIRE BREA NTUNGAMO Boumerdes Mechanical Engineering ( Automobile Construction Engineering) 13 ATUHAIRE DERRICK MUKWASIIBWE RUKIGA Constantine 1 Automotive Engineering 14 ATWIINE LYTON RUKUNGIRI Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering 15 ATWIJUKIRE ARIHO SETH BUSHENYI Boumerdes Electronic 16 AUMA REBECCA RUKIGA Guelma Computer Science 17 AYEBARE AARON WAKISO Blida 1 Doctor of Medicine 18 AYESIGYE BOGIA MBARARA Batna 1 Architecture 19 BARIGYE CASBERT SHEEMA Badji Moktar de Annaba Doctor of Medicine 20 BEINOMUGISHA EDWIN RUKUNGIRI Constantine 3 Doctor of Dentistry 21 BICULU PETER NEBBI Batna 2 Science and Technology 22 BIONNAMURINZA MALCOM KAMPALA Boumerdes Mechanical Engineering ( Automobile Construction Engineering) 23 BLESSED JESSY KYEGEGWA Tlemcen Biomedical Engineering 24 BULUMA ENOSI BUSIA Sétif 1 Computer Science (Engineer) 25 HIDAYAH HUSSEIN NAKAZZI WAKISO Blida 1 Aeronautics (F02) 26 ISALE SILAS ARERENG BUKEDEA Blida 1 Aeronautics (F02) 27 JATIKO MARTIN LUTHER JR PALLISA Constantine 3 Architecture 28 JINYAKUSAKA HUSSEIN BUTALEJA Tlemcen Civil Engineering 29 KAKAI ANGELLA JUDITH MBALE Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering 30 KAMUGASHA DERRICK SHEEMA Mostaganem Architecture 31 KAMYA EDWARD BUYONDO WAKISO Sétif 1 Doctor of Medicine 32 KANYESIGYE MARYPROVIA BUHWEJU Guelma Computer Science 33 KARUNGI JANE MASINDI Boumerdes Hydrocarbons(f04) 34 KASANGO TREVOR GRACE MAYUGE Sciences et de la Technologie d’Oran Nature and Life Sciences 35 KATONGOLE IBRAHIM SEMBABULE Batna 1 Architecture 36 KAWENJA SUDAIS MASINDI Tlemcen Civil Engineering 37 KAWENJA ROGERS MASAKA Khemis Miliana Nature and Life Sciences 38 KIKAMBI ALEX DANIELS WAKISO Badji Moktar de Annaba Doctor of Medicine 39 KIMERA ALI KAYINJA WAKISO Sétif 1 Doctor of Dentistry 40 KIMWERA DAVIS MBALE Boumerdes Computer Science 41 KITIMBO CARLTON BAKULUNZE KAMPALA Batna 1 Architecture 42 KWAGALA TIMOTHY MITYANA Boumerdes Computer Science 43 KYAMBALANGO TIMOTHY MARK TORORO Guelma Computer Science 44 LUBANGAKENE EMMANUEL AGAGO Guelma Nature and Life Sciences 45 LUBUULWA FRANCIS KAMPALA Boumerdes Computer Science 46 LUTALO LAMECH WAKISO Boumerdes Computer Science 47 LUYOMBYA BENEDICT MITYANA Guelma Computer Science 48 MASERUKA JOSEPH LEWIS WAKISO Guelma Nature and Life Sciences 49 MPANGA JOSEPH MPIGI Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences 50 MUBIRU MARK CALVIN MITYANA Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences 51 MUGENYI EDMOND KIRYANDONGO Tlemcen Architecture 52 MUGERWA SHADRACK STEPHEN BUGIRI Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering 53 MUHINDO BRIAN KASESE Blida 1 Nature and Life Sciences 54 MUKISA SANDRA IRENE HOIMA Béjaia Doctor of Medicine 55 MURUNGI DANIEL KABAROLE Blida 1 Doctor of Medicine 56 MUSINGUZI CYRUS KIBOGA Guelma Nature and Life Sciences 57 MUTAMBA WYCLIFFE BUGIRI Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences 58 MUYINGO PETER WAKISO Blida 1 Aeronautics 59 MWEBE GLEN ARNOLD KIRYANDONGO Tlemcen Architecture 60 MWESIGWA JORDAN TREASURE WAKISO Oran 1 Biomedical Engineering 61 NAIGAGA FREDA SANDRA JINJA Constantine 1 Mechanical Engineering-MCIL 62 NAKIDDE THERESA WILBROD WAKISO Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences 63 NAKIRANDA JOANITAH WAKISO Sciences et de la Technologie d’Oran Architecture 64 NAMAYANJA OLIVIA KALUNGU Médéa Process Engineering 65 NAMBALIRWA MIREMBE MELISSA MABIRIZI KAMPALA Guelma Computer Science 66 NAMIRIMU MARIA LUWERO Constantine 3 Architecture 67 NAMUNGA PATIENCE KAMULI Guelma Nature and Life Sciences 68 NASSANGA AISHA SEKIMPI WAKISO Tlemcen Biomedical Engineering 69 NATWIJUKA BRAISE MITOOMA Guelma Nature and Life Sciences 70 NINSIIMA HERBERT NAKASONGOLA Sétif 1 Computer Science 71 NSUBUGA ESAU KAMPALA Médéa Process Engineering 72 NYIRO AGGREY JINJA Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences 73 OGWOK AARON DERRICK LIRA Sétif 1 Computer Science 74 OJOK PENINNAH PROSSY AMOLATAR Béjaia Nature and Life Sciences 75 OKATA BEN MBALE Oran 1 Doctor of Dentistry 76 OKWERA RONALD OYAM Sétif 1 Doctor of Medicine 77 ORENA ISRAEL KUMI Constantine 3 Architecture 78 OTHIENO MICHEAL BUVUMA Oran 1 Doctor of Medicine 79 OTIM JERRY BAYER KITGUM Constantine 3 Architecture 80 SSAKA MARVIN WAKISO Boumerdes Mathematics 81 SSEKAMATE JOHN AMBROSE WAKISO Blida 1 Doctor of Dentistry 82 SSEKYANZI MARK TREVOR RAKAI Tlemcen Biomedical Engineering 83 SSEMAKADDE JOEL WAKISO Tlemcen Doctor of Dentistry 84 SSEMAKULA JORVAN KIBOGA Constantine 3 Doctor of Medicine 85 SSEMANZI BONNY WAKISO Badji Moktar de Annaba Doctor of Dentistry 86 SSEMATIMBA JONATHAN NAKASEKE Médéa Process Engineering 87 SSEMUJJU ELVIS MBALE Constantine 3 Architecture 88 SSEMUJJU APOLLO KAMPALA Médéa Process Engineering 89 SSENYONGA HASSAN JUNIOR WAKISO Sciences et de la Technologie d’Oran Architecture 90 SSENYONJO YAMUSHID KAMPALA Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences 91 SSERUNJOGI PHILLIP BUIKWE Sidi Bel Abbes Nature and Life Sciences 92 SSESSAAZI RONALD MUBENDE Mostaganem Nature and Life Sciences 93 TALEMWA ELIJAH MASAKA Sidi Bel Abbes Doctor of Dentistry 94 TENDO DAVID MUBIRU WAKISO Boumerdes Electronic

95 WALIGGO HARUNAH SSALI WAKISO Batna 2 Mechanical Engineering ( Automotive Technology) 96 WALUGEMBE LOUIS NDAWULA WAKISO Batna 2 Nature and Life Sciences 97 ZZIWA CHARLES WAKISO Khemis Miliana Nature and Life Sciences