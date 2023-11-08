FUFA mourns VP Darius Mugoye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The football fraternity is mourning Darius Mugoye, the Second Vice President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

A vigil was held at FUFA House on Tuesday, with Speaker Anitah Among and Vipers President Lawrence Mulindwa among the mourners.

“We are saddened by the news of the demise of the FUFA 2nd Vice President Mr. Darius Mugoye which happened today morning (Tuesday 7th November 2023) at Mengo Hospital. Our dear Vice President will be missed dearly in the FUFA, education, and football circles,” FUFA said in a statement.

Mugoye has been an executive member of FUFA and has been serving as the FUFA Second Vice President Moses Magogo for the third term. Previously he was a delegate under former FUFA President Lawrence Mulindwa.

He previously took the lead as a deputy to Justus Mugisha on the seven-member ad-hoc committee established by FUFA to oversee Uganda’s joint bid for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of grief on social media platforms, with retired and current Uganda Cranes players, football administrators, and football clubs all expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of his contributions to the football community.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Fufa 2nd Vice President, Darius Mugoye, this morning. The Club President, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, the Executive, Technical Team, Players, Management, Supporters of Vipers SC, and the entire Venoms Family express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mugoye. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Vipers.” Vipers SC posted on their social media platforms

Uganda Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho also shared his condolences, saying, “Very sad morning to the football family of Uganda. Innalillahi wa innalilehi Rajun”

Anguished by the passing away of second (2nd) Fufa Vice President, Darius Mugoye. His dedicated contributions to the beautiful game and education sector in Uganda will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango posted on his X account (formerly Twitter).

“It’s a dark cloud following the demise of FUFA VP Darius Mugoye. We have lost a man who has contributed immensely to the development of football in Uganda. My condolences go to the football fraternity, Moses Magogo. Rest The Well…. Asan Kasingye

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the demise of our brother Mr. Darius Mugoye, the FUFA 2nd Vice President. Darius was a very reliable, dependable, committed, and trustworthy friend who we shall dearly miss! He made tremendous contributions to the sports and education sectors and left a huge gap. My sympathies go to his family, friends, his FUFA family, and the sports fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Speaker of Parliament Anita Among posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to FUFA, there will be a church service at Namirembe Cathedral on Wednesday before the final burial in Ruhanga, Sheema on Thursday.

Mugoye was the owner of St. Mary’s club playing in the Kampala Regional League. He served as the Treasurer of Kawempe District Football Association between 2008-2012 and Secretary of Zone 9 (now Kampala Region FA) in 2012 until his appointment as the FUFA Executive in 2013.

Mugoye was also a delegate in the FUFA Assembly representing Kampala Region FA in 2013. In 2013, he was voted FUFA 2nd Vice President during the FUFA Assembly held in Jinja. He served as Secretary FUFA Licensing Board in 2013 and Chairman FUFA Competitions Committee from 2013 to 2017.

Additionally, he was the Chairperson of the FUFA Women Adhoc Football Committee for all women’s football competitions in 2015 and oversaw the start of the FUFA Women Elite League (now FUFA Women Super League).

He was chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2019 CECAFA U20 Championship held in Gulu and at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

In 2017, Mugoye served as the Vice Chairman of the FUFA Adhoc Committee that was assigned to bring back football glory days in Northern Uganda.

Was head of the FUFA Finance function-appointed during the restructuring of Internal operations of FUFA Executive by FUFA President in 2022.

In 2022, he was appointed by the FUFA President as Head of the FUFA Stakeholders, Strategic Relations and Innovations Committee 2022 during the restructuring of the Internal operations of the FUFA Executive.

In 2023, Mugoye was a member of the FUFA working committee for the East Africa Pamoja AFCON 2027 winning bid.

At the time of his death, he had been Chairman of the FUFA SACCO since its inception in 2021.

