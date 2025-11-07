FUFA extends Paul Put’s contract until 2028

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has extended the contract of national football team coach Paul Put until 2028.

Put, who has previously managed several African teams including Burkina Faso, Guinea and Kenya, signed the new deal on Thursday.

“I am here and delighted to announce to you that FUFA has agreed with Coach Paul Put to a new contract as the Head Coach of the Uganda Cranes for the next two and a half years starting with immediate effect,” said FUFA CEO Edgar Watson during the renewing of the contract with Put at FUFA Stadium-Kadiba in Kampala.

He noted that the renewal reflects the federation’s confidence in stability and continuity as Uganda prepares to co-host the 2027 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Watson confirmed that Put will continue as head coach of the senior national team, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) team, and the under-23 men’s team, overseeing strategy and player selection.

Put said he was honored by the extension. “I am very happy and I am proud of this contract extension because when I signed for the first time the President asked me to build a strong team for the 2027 AFCON,” he said at the event.

Under Put’s leadership, Uganda has achieved notable success, qualifying for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 to be held in Morocco from Dec. 21, 2025, to Jan. 18, 2026. The Cranes also finished second in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying group behind Algeria, narrowly missing out on the playoffs. ■