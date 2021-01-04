Fourteen people arrested as police raid illegal dance party in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima has arrested 14 people who were allegedly participating in an illegal Dance Party last night.

The dance party that attracted over 200 people took place in the home of Rogers Kansiime, a resident of Kidoti cell in Hoima East Division on Sunday night, until the wee hours of Monday morning.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that they got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the rare and illegal party would start.

He says towards 8 p.m. on Sunday, the police was notified that the Party had started and they quietly monitored the situation undercover until 2 a.m. when they raided the venue and arrested the 14.

He identified the arrested suspects as Rogers Kansiime 21, Gerald Byamukama 24, Farouk Katumba 18, Kirungi Arafat 25, Milton Kugonza 26, Irene Akatwa 22 and Robinah Nyamahinge 44. The others are Alice Nyangoma 24, Evelyne Tumwebaze 24, Constance Kusiima 19, Mary Kyomugisa 18, Moreen Ayesiga 26, Mariam Ayebale 21 and Monica Aciro.

The suspects are currently detained at Hoima Central Police Station. Police further impounded the Music system and 10 motorcycles that were found parked at the party venue.

According to Hakiza, the revellers who were already drunk at the time of the raid turned violent and started pelting stones at the officers. They also smashed the windscreen of police vehicle registration number UP 7739.

He says they have preferred charges of disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, holding an unlawful assembly and malicious damage to property, among others.

