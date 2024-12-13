Four Policemen detained after violent arrest goes viral

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four police officers are in detention for violently arresting a woman in Mbarara City. The woman identified as Victoria Kabatoraine was arrested for allegedly trespassing on land. The land is opposite the Coca-Cola plant in Lubiri cell in Mbarara City.

In a video posted on social media, two police officers in plain clothes were captured dragging Victoria Kabatoraine in mud.

The Police Spokesperson, Rusoke Kituuma on X formerly Twitter, identified the police officers who carried out the eviction and brutal arrest. They are Andrew Betunga who led the eviction, Detective Constable Darius Aharizira, Detective Constable Hope Nsasirwe and Detective Constable Loyce Kiboneka.

According to Kituuma, the four have since been arrested and are currently detained in Mbarara.

Hon Dr Balaam Ateenyi. My colleagues and I, take these incidents of unprofessional conduct seriously! Action has been taken and the public will be updated in due course. https://t.co/mgI6pt490i — AIGP Tom Magambo Rwabudongo (@Tom_Magambo) December 12, 2024

URN