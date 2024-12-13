Friday , December 13 2024
Home / NEWS / Four Policemen detained after violent arrest goes viral

Four Policemen detained after violent arrest goes viral

The Independent December 13, 2024 NEWS Leave a comment

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four police officers are in detention for violently arresting a woman in Mbarara City.   The woman identified as Victoria Kabatoraine was arrested for allegedly trespassing on land. The land is opposite the Coca-Cola plant in Lubiri cell in Mbarara City.

In a video posted on social media, two police officers in plain clothes were captured dragging Victoria Kabatoraine in mud.

The Police Spokesperson, Rusoke Kituuma on X formerly Twitter, identified the police officers who carried out the eviction and brutal arrest.   They are Andrew Betunga who led the eviction,  Detective Constable Darius Aharizira, Detective Constable Hope Nsasirwe and Detective Constable Loyce Kiboneka.

According to Kituuma, the four have since been arrested and are currently detained in Mbarara.

***

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved