Four arrested for vandalizing water pipes in Kalaki

Five people have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing pipes connecting water to Kalaki and Kaberamaido districts. The arrest follows a severe water crisis that hit Kaberamaido and Soroti districts for more than one month.

The suspects are Robert Kato, Samuel Lukyamuzi, Reuben Magezi, and Justus Nsiznya, all from Kampala. The East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman Oscar Gregg Ageca says that the police also impounded Fuso truck registration number UBH 426D, that was being used to carry the pipes.

It’s alleged that the suspects vandalized pipes at Olyacha swamp in Olyacha cell, Kalaki town council. The group is reported to have parked the truck at the roadside along the swamp boundaries and vandalized pipes, but they were cited by some residents who tipped the police.

Ageca adds that when the police reached the swamp, the suspects had fled.

“Through intelligence and use of the closed-circuit cameras (CCTV), the individuals were arrested in Awoja in Soroti district in possession of 19 water pipes”, Ageca said.

He added that the police have been investigating four different cases of theft of 24 pipes along Soroti-Lira road. The pipes are valued at 30 Million Shillings.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC have been struggling to supply water, especially in Kaberamaido for more than one month following continued vandalism of pipes.

