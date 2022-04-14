Forum of South African Businesses in Uganda to fundraise for Gulu War Affected Training Centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum of South African Businesses in Uganda (FOSABU) is yet again holding a fundraising golf day to raise money for charity.

The Golf Day will be held on April 23 at Entebbe Club. Organisers expect to attract a full field of golfers.

From 2017, FOSABU has raised over a substantial amount of money for charity through its golf days, and these proceeds have benefited the physically handicapped as well as the Mengo Hospital Blood Bank.

This year, FOSABU has chosen to support the Gulu War Affected Training Centre. It was founded in 2005 by Betty Lalam, herself an orphan because of the LRA war.

Among other things, the training centre helps the women in northern Uganda attain skills in order to be employable and become self-reliant.

FOSABU finds this cause very noble and has supported disadvantaged women for many years. With the help of all the members and well-wishers, we would like to raise UGX 60m and donate it to the Gulu War Affected Training Centre to enable them to grow their reach and help even more women.

The South African High Commissioner to Uganda said, “As usual, the FOSABU Golf Day will be a fun-filled day with lots of activities for golfers and non-golfers. We invite all of you to be a part of this event and support our cause. In addition to other prizes, Airlink has sponsored flight tickets to winners.”

Other sponsors include; MTN, Stanbic Uganda, Absa, Multichoice, Marsh, Impala, Hotel No. 5, Boulevard, Coca-Cola, Finaltus, Woolworths among others.