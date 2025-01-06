Fort Portal Hospital rules out negligence in death of Tooro music artist

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The administration at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital (FRRH) has addressed growing social media criticism accusing medical personnel at the facility of neglecting Tooro musician Moses Kigambo, who was rushed there with abdominal obstruction and later died on Saturday evening.

A video on the incident has sparked an uproar among the public in Tooro and beyond, with many criticizing both the hospital and political leadership for not addressing the facility’s healthcare challenges.

On Sunday, Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital Administrator Beatrice Batamuliza told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that Kigambo was admitted to the surgical ward through the OPD emergency unit but could not be immediately operated on because his condition required stabilization before surgery could be performed..

Hospital Administrator Batamuliza dismissed the claims circulating on social media, asserting that the hospital’s theatre is actually always ready to handle emergencies. She also noted that Kigambo had previously been treated at the facility for a similar condition.

The hospital administrator criticized individuals spreading false information without verifying facts, stressing that such misinformation creates unnecessary public anger and affects the well-being of admitted patients. She added that the hospital’s private wing was open and initial tests were conducted there.

Dr. Lauben Kyomukama Amagara, a general surgeon at the hospital, refuted claims of negligence, stating that he and his team were on duty and that Kigambo received appropriate care at the OPD. He emphasized that no time was wasted without a doctor attending to the patient. Dr. Amagara explained that Kigambo’s condition was unstable, which delayed surgery

Since Kigambo’s death, a video circulated by a local pastor in Fort Portal City has gone viral, alleging that hospital staff failed to attend to him. The pastor, who claimed to have been at the hospital during Kigambo’s admission, said the facility was manned by students and that caretakers were informed the main theatre equipment was too dirty for use.

