Five more bouncers linked to assault of Lira musician arrested

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Lira City have apprehended five more individuals in connection with the assault of local musician Walter Ogwang, popularly known as Lil Square, and the damage to his vehicle. This brings the total number of suspects arrested in the case to seven.

The newly arrested suspects include 38-year-old David Arok alias Rock, 25-year-old Bonny Acai alias K29, 34-year-old Ronald Okumu, a bodaboda rider and bouncer, 27-year-old Ambrose Omara alias Omara Odokomit, and 24-year-old Elvis Okoo. The arrests were made on Tuesday evening from various locations within Lira City.

Two other suspects, Isaac Jackson Awio, a businessman dealing in scrap materials and resident of Obutuwelo ‘B’ cell, and Erick Odyeny, a manager and bouncer at Heavens Hotel (owned by Awio), were earlier arrested on Sunday night.

North Kyoga Police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema confirmed that all seven suspects are being detained at Lira Central Police Station. “All suspects are in police cells pending statement recordings and the compilation of files for onward submission to the Resident City State Attorney (RCSA) for perusal and legal advice before producing them in court,” Okema stated.

The accused are facing charges of physically assaulting Lil Square and damaging his vehicle, a white Toyota Max 2 Grand with registration number UAU 045Q. The arrests are part of ongoing investigations aimed at holding the perpetrators accountable for the attack.

