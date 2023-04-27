Five arrested for trafficking children

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people have been arrested in Fort Portal for allegedly trafficking 19 children aged between 7-13 years.

Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, says that Fort Portal Police intercepted a taxi that was ferrying the children from Hima Town Council in Kasese District to Fort Portal.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspects claimed they were taking the children to a school in the Jinja district, and they were going to pay their school fees.

However, it is suspicious why the children were being taken to school when schools across the country will officially end the first term next week.

The rescued children are currently at the Reception Center of the Fort Portal Police Family Protection Center, and Twesige urged the parents of the children to report to the police.

The names of the suspects have not been revealed to avoid interfering with police investigation.

****

URN