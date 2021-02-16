Fishmongers seek withdrawal of soldiers from Rweshama landing site

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishmongers operating at Rweshama Landing Site along Lake Edward in Rukungiri district are demanding the withdrawal of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers deployed there as part of the Fisheries Protection Unit.

The fishmongers say that because the Fisheries Protection Unit soldiers say that the soldiers who have been kept there since 2018 are increasingly becoming harsh and suffocating their businesses. They are accusing them of harassing residents along tribal lines and barring even those who are involved in legal operations.

Isaac Tinyinekabi, the Rweshama Parish Councillor, says that for unclear reasons, the soldiers forced fishmongers to upgrade from 24 feet to 28.6 feet boats and ordered them to stop using 4-4.5inch fishing nets and instead use 5 inches., which, according to the fishermen are very expensive.

Tinyinekabi adds that the soldiers only authorized their close friends to buy fish from fishmongers for sale to markets outside Rweshama. As a result, Tinyinekabi says, fishermen are always cheated because the market was deliberately shrunk.

Henry Chance, the Vice-Chairperson of Rweshama Fishmongers Association faults soldiers for stopping Ugandan fishermen from securing the release of their colleagues who have been arrested by Congolese security operatives. He says that the failure by Ugandan soldiers to return impounded fishing boats to Congolese fishermen has also affected the relationship between Fishermen at Rwenshama and counterparts across the border.

Amos Safari, another fishmonger faults the soldiers for banning meetings between fishermen from both sides through which they would highlight their challenges and decide amicable solutions.

Bernard Baingana, the UPDF Marine operations officer on Lake Edward, however, rubbishes the accusations as baseless. Baingana says that whatever soldiers implement are in line with Fisheries Directorate. He adds that some of them are complaining out of anger after being defeated in the battle against illegal fishing.

********

URN