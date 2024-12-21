First-ever baby conceived using technology that matures eggs outside body born in Peru

NEW YORK, the United States | TASS | The world’s first baby conceived using a technology that matures eggs outside the body has been born in Peru, the US company Gameto, the technology’s developer, said.

“We are thrilled to announce a medical milestone-the world’s first live birth using our product, Fertilo, that matures eggs outside the body,” the company said on the X social media platform.

According to Gameto, a healthy baby girl was born at a private clinic in the Peruvian capital of Lima on December 7. The company notes that this is the first successful human birth using this technology.

Gameto added that the technology allows for minimal hormonal intervention in a woman’s body during the in-vitro fertilization procedure, reducing side effects and speeding up the process from 10-14 days to 2-3 days.