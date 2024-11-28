Finance Trust bank manager, accountant remanded over PDM funds

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The bank manager and accountant at Finance Trust in Kamuli have been remanded to Kamuli Prison in connection with the alleged theft of funds meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Wambi Charles and Leticia Nakimuli, were arrested earlier this month and had been on police bond while investigations were ongoing. Kamuli Chief Magistrate, Aisha Nabukeera adjourned the matter toNovember 28, 2024.

The charges stem from allegations that the suspects made unauthorized deductions from PDM funds during the disbursement process to beneficiaries’ accounts contrary to the PDM guidelines.

Busoga North police spokesperson, ASP Michael Kasadha said investigations have revealed that over 50 beneficiaries had their money deducted by the suspects. He said further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

President Mueveni recently warned against the theft and misappropriation of funds allocated for the PDM.

URN