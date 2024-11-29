Fifteen bodies recovered from Bulambuli landslide site

Friday , November 29 2024
The Independent November 29, 2024 NEWS, The News Today

Residents searching for bodies buried in the mud

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Three more bodies of people who died in the landslides in Bulambuli District have been recovered, in addition to the 12 recovered earlier in the day.

According to Rogers Taitika the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that 15 people who were injured have been rescued and admitted to Buluganya Health Center three in critical condition.   Taitika says that more than 113 people are still missing, but efforts are underway to locate them.

He says that Police together with other security agencies with the help of the local community have intensified rescue operations, however, they are being hindered by impassable roads.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains on Wednesday, buried several homes and destroyed crops, leaving communities in shock and distress. They affected, Masugu Town Council and Kimamolo village in Buluganya Sub-County, where 20 homes were buried.

The Uganda Red Cross Society and other emergency agencies are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected.

 

