FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Uganda confident ahead of qualifier against Namibia

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | The head coach of Uganda’s U-17 women’s team is confident that her team will be capable of picking up positive results in the first round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 qualifiers.

Sheryl Botes Ulanda, the head coach, told Xinhua on Wednesday that her team has prepared well and they are raring to go against Namibia when they play on the first leg on January 16 in Kampala.

“The players have been putting in a lot of effort for the past week working. I am also satisfied with the level of fitness and how the players have adhered to instructions,” said Ulanda. She made it clear that they must go and hunt for early goals.

The two matches will be played at the Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo in Kampala with Namibia hosting the first match on January 16 and the return leg three days later.

Edgar Watson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) explained that the Namibia Football body opted to host their match in Kampala because they still have challenges with stadiums that are yet to be approved by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The winner between Uganda and Namibia over two legs will face Kenya in the second round of the qualifiers. Kenya played in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 held in the Dominican Republic.

Four teams will qualify from the qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025 in Morocco as representatives from Africa alongside Morocco being the hosts of the World Cup. ■