Female UPDF soldiers warned against lavish lifestyle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Female Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have been warned against plaiting their long hair that falls on their backs. According to Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, the 4th Infantry Division Commander, any female soldier expecting a soft life is probably in the wrong profession.

Busizoori said anyone in UPDF must prioritise discipline and responsible living over the pursuit of lavish lifestyles. According to Busizoori, female soldiers who embrace extravagance, often termed the “soft life,” can easily find themselves engaging in indiscipline acts which at times come with financial instability.

Speaking at the Division headquarters, Maj Gen Busizoori further stressed adherence to the UPDF Code of Conduct, particularly the regulation prohibiting female soldiers from marrying or starting families during their first four years of service.

“Anyone who fails to comply risks facing prosecution and dismissal from the force. There is a growing habit among some female soldiers of plaiting long hair that falls on their backs. This violates the UPDF dress code, which has not changed. Such conduct undermines the image and professionalism of the force,” Maj Gen Busizoori said.

During the International Women’s Day and International Labour Day celebrations, several female soldiers, police officers and prison officers were seen marching with plaited hair.

He called upon them to uphold self-respect and embrace discipline as the cornerstone of their careers. “Discipline is the key to success at any level. Ladies have always been seen as a centre of excellence. Respect yourselves, avoid alcoholism, refrain from body piercing, and maintain your natural beauty,” he advised.

A similar call was emphasised by Brig Gen Jackson Kayanja, the deputy commandant 4th Division. The two Generals encouraged the soldiers to dress appropriately and focus on building legacies of honour and commitment.

“Avoid anything that doesn’t add value to your salary or service. Responsible living will secure your future,” Maj Gen Busizoori added.

