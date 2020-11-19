FDC to proceed with presidential campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party plans to continue with its campaign activities despite recent events which involved foiling of their meetings by security agencies.

The security agencies accuse the FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi of flouting guidelines issued by both the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission to keep COVID-19 at bay. The candidates were barred from holding massive campaign rallies and restricted to meetings with not more than 200 people.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and FDC candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi over the same. But at the same time, the police has been faulted for several violations including the selective application of the law and unreasonable force that includes beating and using teargas to disperse supporters and candidates.

Five of the candidates have so far suspended their campaigns to seek solutions on how orderly and fair campaigns can be guaranteed by the Electoral Commission. They include Gen Mugisha Muntu, Gen Henry Tumukunde, John Katumba, Willy Mayambala and Fred Mwesigye.

Addressing journalists on Thursday morning at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, FDC National chairman Wasswa Biriggwa condemned the arrest of their presidential candidate and NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi. Biriggwa castigated the police for the cruelty in suppressing riots that broke out, adding however that this will not intimidate them into suspending their campaign activities.

Biriggwa noted that Amuriat has now been released and is now ready to continue with his campaign. He stressed that they must continue fighting to liberate the country.

FDC party has also demanded the resignation of the Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byamukama Mugenyi for failing to take charge of the electoral process.

The party secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi says according to what is happening in the ongoing presidential campaigns, President Museveni and the security personnel are now in charge of the country’s electoral process.

Nandala says Byabakama’s Electoral Commission is not allowing a level ground for all presidential candidates in favor of the incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

*****

URN