FDC supporters want Bukonzo west MP investigated over Museveni’s visit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party supporters in Kasese district want Bukonzo West MP Atkins Godfrey Katusabe investigated over his relationship with President Yoweri Museveni.

Katusabe, who represents Bukonzo County West constituency, is a member of the opposition FDC party. He is also a minister of foreign affairs in both the shadow cabinet of parliament and Dr Kizza Besigye’s People’s Government.

He recently invited President Yoweri Museveni to his constituency to address the population on a number of issues.

Museveni stayed clear of partisan politics and urged the people of Kasese on unity in addition to tipping them on farming techniques.

Later, the presidential press team posted pictures on social media alleging that FDC supporters had defected to the NRM party.

Now, a section of FDC supporters want Katusabe to face the disciplinary committee of the party for his closeness to the president.

During a meeting of FDC leaders from Kasese at Rwenzori International Hotel in Kasese town on Monday, Sirikani Mumbere an FDC youth leader from Kitholhu sub-county said that Katusabe must explain why he oversaw the defection of members of the FDC members to the NRM.

Mumbere also tasked the FDC Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and National Secretary for Mobilisation Ingrid Turinawe to explain to what extent members of the opposition can relate NRM officials.

Mumbere was supported by Ruth Kikusa the Kasese municipality FDC chairperson who argued that it was ironical that whereas Katusabe mobilized masses to attend a function where the NRM chairperson was chief guest, he did nothing when his party president was in the district.

Amuriat and Ingrid were in Kasese to meet FDC leaders on how the party can remain vibrant in Kasese which is an opposition stronghold.

Much as all the six MPs who hail from Kasese and the district chairperson subscribe to the FDC, only two legislators, Busongora County North legislator William Nzoghu and Bukonzo East MP Harold Tonny Muhindo were present during the mobilization meeting.

However, the other leaders, save for Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza, tendered their apologies citing other very important engagements.

But Kikusa said the party has remained divided and it was high time action was taken to weed the party of indecisive members.

The FDC District Chairperson Saulo Maathe who argued that the absence of MPs was a sign of non-committal to the party.

Turinawe revealed that the FDC’s top leadership is keenly interested in the relationship between President Museveni and Katusabe.

Turinawe urged the leadership of the constituency to write a formal complaint to the FDC national office so that a decision is taken.

Amuriat said investigations into the actions of the MP will continue until such a time when an appropriate action will be taken.

However, Amuriat urged the people of Bukonzo West and the entire country, in general, to put more efforts on building the party such that leaders are accountable.

******

URN