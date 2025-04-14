FDC sounds warning on amending UPDF Act to try civilians

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga Road faction, now operating under the name People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), has cautioned Members of Parliament against amending the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act to permit military courts to try civilians.

Speaking at their offices in Kampala, Kira Municipality MP and PFF spokesperson Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda said the proposed amendment not only violates constitutional order but also seeks to overturn a Supreme Court ruling, thus undermining civil justice.

Ssemujju expressed concern that MPs—who are expected to debate and decide on the amendment—were allegedly given sh100 million each to influence their decision in favor of the government’s position.

Last week, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja revealed that the UPDF Amendment Act would be among the government’s business in the current legislative schedule.

This comes on the heels of another controversy where MPs, mainly from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), were allegedly awarded a reported sh100 million each—purportedly as a token of appreciation for passing the contentious Coffee Amendment Bill last year.

According to Ssemujju, the same funds, it is alleged, were also meant to entice MPs to support the impending UPDF Act amendment. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional to try civilians in military courts. The court further determined that even military personnel should not be subjected to court martial proceedings, citing flaws in the structure and operations of these tribunals.

President Yoweri Museveni, reportedly dissatisfied with the ruling, vowed to introduce amendments enabling military courts to resume trying civilians—a move that could affect high-profile cases such as that of Dr. Kizza Besigye. Besigye, who has been in detention since his arrest in Kenya in November 2024, is facing treason charges alongside his political associate Obed Lutale Kamulegeya and UPDF Captain Denis Oola.

The Supreme Court ruling led to the transfer of their case to civilian courts. However, last week the High Court denied Besigye and Lutale bail. Ssemujju strongly condemned the court’s decision, claiming it was politically motivated.

“The country and PFF rejects this ruling with the contempt it deserves… How on earth can a sane judge rule that although you fulfill these requirements for bail, I can’t give it to you? We are putting some of these judges on notice, that if you don’t stop acting on behalf of the dictator, you risk becoming a target,” he said.

In addition, PFF called upon the Electoral Commission to expedite the process of registering them as a political party. Ssemujju noted that despite initiating the registration process eight months ago, the commission has not yet issued them with a certificate.

