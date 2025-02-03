Fate of USAID in the hands of Musk

NEW YORK | TASS | Entrepreneur Elon Musk who is in charge of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has said that the process of dismantling the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is underway.

“We’re shutting it down,” Musk said in a broadcast on his X social network.

According to Musk, the agency must not be restored. “It became apparent that it’s not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair,” he added.

Earlier, Musk accused USAID of financing the development of biological weapons.

The Associated Press cited sources as saying that two USAID security managers were placed on administrative leave because of a conflict with DOGE. They refused to turn over classified documents to Musk’s agency.

In late January, NBC News reported that more than 50 USAID employees were placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice. This decision was made following an audit that uncovered “several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people,” according to the agency’s new acting administrator Jason Gray.