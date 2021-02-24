Family arrested over suspected ritual murder

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ntungamo police are holding a family of four and their two casual labourers for the ritual murder of a five-year-old boy. The suspects are Amos Sajja, his wife, son, daughter and two workers, all residents of Omunkura cell in Ntungamo district.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson declined to divulge the names of the other suspects noting that the rest of the family members are in custody at Rubare police station for their own safety.

The suspects are wanted in connection to the disappearance of 5-year-old Shadiru Migade, a resident of Oruusa II village Nyanga parish, Rubaare sub county. It is alleged that Migade vanished from home on February 22nd, 2021 at about 7:00 pm.

Kasasira says that after noticing the disappearance of their son, a team led by the deceased’s father Suleiman Migade mounted a search until in the wee hours of February 23rd, 2021 when they found his shirt hanging on the gate of Sajja’s house.

“They entered inside and found the victim’s head in the compound and on a further search, they found the torso dumped in the suspect’s banana plantation,” Kasasira narrates. Police took the deceased’s body to Rubare health centre 4 for postmortem. Kasasira says that a mob later stormed the suspect’s property including the banana plantation in Kyobugombe cell and shop at Kasanda trading center and destroyed them.

Abubakari Mpiinga, one of the residents says rumours have been doing rounds on the village that the suspect is involved in ritual practices. He says the murder of the minor has kind of proved the rumours.

“We have always suspected him to be a witch and all his riches came so quick. So when the child disappeared, we quickly suspected him but we couldn’t go there in the night until at around 5:00 am when we went there and found the boy’s shirt hanging on the gate,” he said. Juma Mukuuma, Oruusa II village LC I chairperson asks the authorities to investigate the case thoroughly without fear and favour.

URN