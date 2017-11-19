Explosive start to 7th Breakfast Jam finals at Wandegeya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After thrilling displays on day of one of the 7th annual Break-Fast Jam Finals on Saturday, an exciting final day awaits dance fans Sunday at YMCA Wandegeya from 3pm.

Break-Fast Jam is an annual breakdance event held in Uganda that brings together participants from East Africa and the rest of the world.

Break-Fast Jam’s activities include workshops, competitions, performances, exhibitions and educational discussions.

This year’s event will not only feature breakdance activities, but also graffiti art displays, a panel discussion, music performances, as well as a photography exhibit.

It aims at cultivating a positively enriching breakdance culture in Africa. This initiative empowers participants socially and economically by elevating them with practical skills, knowledge, inspiration and experiences on an inclusive platform.

This year’s event has six major competition categories: Seve-2-Smoke breakdance battle, Solo Adults breakdance battle, Solo Kids break dance battle, Solo B-Girl break dance battle, Solo Popping battle, and Group battles. Many of the competitors have worked they way up from regional competitions, and special guests will join from across East Africa and beyond.

Seven-2-Smoke is the most competitive battle for individual dancers, where participants are given 25 nonstop minutes outperform 7 other dancers. The kids category will feature children aged 5-9 and 10-15 competing for the title of champion of the year, while the 1 on 1 category will feature competitors facing off with other talented dancers in an ultimate battle.

The event is sponsored by Break Dance Project Uganda, Whitehead Communications Ltd., Shake the Dust, Talent Africa, Krump UG Clothing, Gagawala Graphics, Most Opten, Top Nation Japan, Cypher Code Japan, SUW Japan, Break Point, Dance Flow, Viva Con Agua, Fresh Lane and Infinite Records.