Evolution of AI in banking and financial services

ANALYSIS | PATRICK ADENGO | When you imagine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in banking, do you envision robots managing your transactions or smart systems navigating complex financial decisions? Or suggest AI replacing the human bankers? AI, which replicates human cognitive abilities through machines — particularly computer systems — is ushering in a new era in the banking sector.

Often dubbed machine intelligence, this cutting-edge technology is transforming how banks operate and interact with customers.

While the banking sector has historically relied on technology and extensive data, the emergence of new data-driven AI technology holds the potential to accelerate innovation to unprecedented levels.

AI offers the opportunity to enhance efficiency, drive growth initiatives, create differentiation, address risk and regulatory requirements, and enhance overall customer experience.

Previously, the development of advanced AI systems was cost-prohibitive, limiting their deployment to select use cases such as high-frequency trading.

However, technological barriers, including cost, are diminishing, making it increasingly feasible to implement and integrate AI technologies and the reason why banks need to embrace AI.

Embracing AI for the future of banking

The banking industry is swiftly adopting AI and cutting-edge technologies to optimize its functions. With vast amounts of wealth stored in databases and transactions seamlessly exchanging information across networks, AI offers a multitude of benefits.

From refining accounting procedures and boosting sales to fortifying cybersecurity measures, AI holds immense potential in revolutionizing banking operations.

Moreover, AI is nurturing partnerships between banks and Fintech firms, leading to the development of advanced banking solutions amid the industry’s digital transformation.

Transforming customer experience with AI

In today’s digital age, customer experience is paramount for business success. AI stands out as a transformative technology in achieving this goal.

AI’s ability to analyze customer data allows banks to better understand customer preferences and needs. This insight enables the provision of personalized customer service, real-time query resolution, customized financial advice, and proactive fraud detection. For instance, AI can guide customers through account setup, identity verification, and product information, enhancing the onboarding experience.

Additionally, AI can automate routine tasks such as balance inquiries and password resets, enabling customer service representatives to focus on more complex issues. This automation not only increases efficiency and reduces costs but also ensures that customer support is available 24/7.

Top five trends reshaping banking

As the banking industry is undergoing a seismic shift, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the forefront of this transformation, AI is not just automating processes—it’s fundamentally altering how banks operate, engage with customers, and manage risks. Here are the top five trends shaping the future of banking that illustrate the profound impact of AI and emerging technologies.

1. AI transforming operations and boosting revenue

Generative AI is revolutionizing banking by automating complex tasks and creating new revenue streams. AI could potentially increase revenue for banks, largely through enhanced personalization and operational efficiency.

AI is not just improving productivity but also opening new avenues for revenue generation by enabling banks to offer more personalized and efficient services.

2. Personalizing digital engagement to rebuild customer trust

Digital banking has streamlined operations, but it has also led to a decline in personalized customer interactions. This trend underscores the need for banks to re-engage customers on a more personal level.

This shift was achieved by using AI to analyze customer data and provide tailored product recommendations, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The power of AI in transforming digital interactions into meaningful, personalized experiences that rebuild customer trust is paramount.

3. Strengthening cyber resilience in an AI-driven world

The rise of generative AI has also introduced new cybersecurity risks.

The increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, including deep fakes and AI-driven phishing, has made traditional defense mechanisms insufficient, highlighting the critical need for enhanced cyber resilience.

In response, banks are deploying AI to not only prevent cyber-attacks but also to build resilience, allowing the bank to identify and mitigate threats swiftly. By continuously learning and adapting, these AI systems ensure that banks remain resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.

4. Partnering with AI-driven platforms and third-party providers

As the role of AI in banking expands, banks are increasingly partnering with AI-driven digital solutions and third-party providers to enhance their service offerings and operational capabilities.

Collaborating with external tech companies allows banks to leverage cutting-edge technologies without the need to develop them in-house, accelerating innovation and reducing time-to-market to develop AI-driven solutions for customer service, risk management, and compliance, enabling the bank to enhance its operational efficiency and reduce costs.

By integrating external AI solutions, banks can quickly adapt to market changes, offer more innovative products, and meet the evolving needs of their customers.

5. Merging AI with sustainable banking: Leading the green transformation

Sustainability is becoming a critical focus for the banking industry, and AI is playing a pivotal role in driving this transformation.

Moreover, AI-driven analytics are helping banks assess the environmental impact of their investment portfolios. As these trends continue to unfold, it’s evident that AI is more than just a tool—it’s a catalyst for innovation in banking.

By embracing these technologies and rethinking traditional approaches, banks can not only navigate the challenges of today but also seize the opportunities of tomorrow, creating a more resilient, customer-centric, and sustainable future.

So, as a technologically sophisticated future awaits—this we know. Yet from our point of view the reality tomorrow seems so far-and wide, we cannot discern precisely what this future looks like, with disruptive artificial intelligence or how we can safely prosper in it, if not already done so.

However, Artificial Intelligent (AI) in banking systems are essential to oversee both threats and opportunities, in case we want to be ready to act when the future finally arrives.

Patrick Adengo is the lead for technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) and financial services at Stalworth Consulting Group, LLC a management and strategy consulting firm.