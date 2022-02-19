Evicted balalo pastoralists settle on government land in Apac

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 400 balalo pastoralists in Ibuje sub-county, Apac district have decided to take over Maruzi ranch land, months after an eviction order by the government.

The evicted pastoralists have gone ahead to occupy part of the 556 acres land that was earmarked by the Ministry of Agriculture for construction of dams under the Aqua Park Project for the community.

However, the 40 billion shillings project failed to kick off since its launch in 2018, so the balalo have found it not being utilised.

In October 2021, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to evict all balalo in Northern Uganda. The directive followed claims from the leaders across Lango and Acholi sub-regions that the pastoralists were hampering farming as their animals destroyed crops.

In Lango, the nomadic herdsmen are roaming the three districts of Amolatar, Kwania and Apac. Caesar Odur, the LCI Chairman of Teboke village says that some herdsmen are erecting their kraals in the project land while some are hiding within the community.

Consantino Okao, the LCII Chairman of Tarogali parish says there is limited land in his area warning that no one within the community should welcome the evicted balalo.

Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the acting commissioner of aquaculture management and development, said the issue of the land encroachment will be investigated by the ministry. Similarly, Kasim Muhammad Azabu, Apac deputy RDC said he is not yet aware of the matter, but pledged to make a follow up.

URN