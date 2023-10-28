EU offers sh19.5billion to skill youth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union (EU) and the Belgian government, have set aside 50 million Euros to equip youth with skills in the greening sector for the next five years.

Speaking to participants of the EU scholarship programs awareness meeting at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on Thursday, the EU Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek, said that the EU will welcome applicants from sectors that include sustainable and smart agriculture, renewable energy, and ICT among others.

He highlighted that the EU has been committed to skilling and connecting people worldwide since 1987 through the Erasmus Plus program.

“This program is all about fostering international cooperation and connecting the world, which is very necessary in the increasingly decisive world,” he stated.

According to Sadek, the programs, not only benefit the participant academically, but enrich lives, and shape futures, both professionally and personally. He added that the new program intends to increase job creation specifically for the youth.

Professor Moses Muhweezi, the MUBS Acting Principal said that the institution will support its staff in possible ways to take advantage of EU programs because the institution needs the international blending experience that comes with the programs.

The EU scholarship awareness initiative was organized by the African Students and Alumni Forum(ASAF), a platform that brings together all beneficiaries of the various EU education sponsorship programs, both current and past.

Jackie Mirembe, a past beneficiary of the intra-Africa component of the Erusmus Mundus program, at the master’s degree level, revealed that being part of this program, helped her secure a teaching job at Kyambogo University and a standards development job with UNBS. She adds that as an association, they are working tirelessly to scale up their experiences to others.

***

URN