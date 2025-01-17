COLONIAL AFRICA: The disruption of traditional structures

COMMENT | Gertrude Kamya Othieno | The arrival of European powers in Africa under mercantilism and capitalism marked not only an economic shift but also a profound disruption of the continent’s traditional structures. Governance, resource management, and cultural cohesion, systems that had sustained African societies for centuries, were dismantled, replaced by models that prioritised European profit over African well-being. This upheaval was not incidental; it was a deliberate strategy to weaken Africa’s resistance and ensure its submission to foreign domination.

Traditional Governance Undermined

Before European interference, African societies were governed by systems rooted in communal values, consensus, and accountability. Leaders such as chiefs, kings, and elders served not as rulers but as custodians of the land and its people. In Buganda (modern Uganda), for example, the Kabaka ruled through a council of clan leaders, ensuring that decisions reflected the needs of the broader community. Similarly, the Yoruba in West Africa maintained a governance structure that balanced power among rulers, councils, and religious institutions.

Colonial powers systematically dismantled these systems. Under British indirect rule, traditional leaders were often co-opted as enforcers of colonial policies, undermining their legitimacy within their communities. Those who resisted were removed, and those who complied were granted power that disrupted the balance of traditional governance. This strategy created divisions and fostered dependency on colonial authorities.

The Commodification of Land and Resources

Traditional African land systems were communal, with land viewed as a shared resource rather than private property. In many societies, land was managed collectively to ensure food security and the well-being of future generations. For example, among the Shona in Southern Africa, land was allocated by chiefs based on communal needs, with a focus on sustainability and equity.

Colonial powers introduced the concept of private ownership, turning land into a commodity that could be bought, sold, or seized. This shift enabled the extraction of resources for export to Europe, often displacing African communities in the process. The introduction of cash crops such as cotton, coffee, and rubber prioritised European markets over local food needs, leading to widespread food insecurity and poverty.

Erosion of Cultural Identity

Africa’s cultural structures were equally targeted. Spirituality, art, and oral traditions, which formed the backbone of African identity, were systematically undermined. Missionary schools and churches dismissed indigenous religions as “pagan,” replacing them with Christianity and Western ideologies. Rituals, languages, and traditions were suppressed, while African spiritual leaders were often branded as witches or rebels.

This cultural displacement was not merely an attack on belief systems; it was a means of control. By severing Africans from their spiritual and cultural roots, colonial powers created a sense of inferiority that made resistance more difficult. The psychological impact of this erasure continues to reverberate, with many African societies still grappling with questions of identity and self-worth.

Knowledge Systems Marginalised

Indigenous knowledge systems, which had sustained Africa’s agricultural, medical, and environmental practices, were sidelined in favour of Western approaches. Traditional healers, once revered for their expertise, were discredited as “witch doctors,” while African farming methods were replaced by industrial techniques that prioritised profit over sustainability.

This marginalisation was particularly damaging in agriculture, where practices like crop rotation, intercropping, and soil conservation were abandoned in favour of monoculture cash crops. The long-term consequences have included soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and vulnerability to climate change, issues that modern African farmers are now struggling to address.

The Legacy of Disruption

The dismantling of Africa’s traditional structures laid the foundation for the systemic exploitation and dependency that persists today. Governance systems, once designed to serve communities, were replaced by foreign models that prioritised extraction. Land, once a communal resource, became a tool of capitalist profit. And cultural and knowledge systems, which held the wisdom of generations, were devalued in favour of imported ideologies.

Yet, Africa’s resilience endures. Across the continent, communities are working to revive traditional practices, from community-based governance to the restoration of indigenous farming techniques. These efforts are not about rejecting modernity but about reclaiming the wisdom that colonialism sought to erase.

In the next essay, we will examine the economic inequalities entrenched by mercantilism and capitalism, focusing on how Africa became trapped in a cycle of dependency and exploitation. Understanding this economic legacy is key to charting a path toward true sovereignty.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email – gkothieno@gmail.com