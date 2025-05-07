ESG integration: aBi Finance trains top Tier 4 Financial Institutions on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | aBi Finance is equipping Uganda’s leading microfinance institutions and SACCOs with the tools to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their operations through a targeted training program. Delivered in partnership with the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS), the initiative aims to drive sustainable growth and responsible financial practices.

The training is part of a countrywide capacity-building initiative, with 18 sessions planned across Uganda’s key regional centers during May 2025; 12 for Tier 4 leaders and 6 tailored sessions for media professionals.

The program, which began with a series of sessions at Kampala’s Fairway Hotel from May 5-7, 2025, reinforces aBi Finance’s commitment to strengthening Uganda’s financial sector. It builds on previous efforts, including the launch of the Green Finance Fund, support for development of the ESG framework for BOU regulated financial institutions, and various green finance initiatives.

David Kaweesi, Investment Manager for Financial Services Development (FSD) at aBi Finance, explained that the training responds to the growing demand from financial institutions seeking to embed ESG into their operations.

“Our goal is to equip board members and senior executives with the expertise to set the tone, develop ESG-aligned policies and embed ESG principles across their institutions; from financing climate-smart agribusinesses and clean energy transitions, to advancing social inclusion, and robust risk management mechanisms,” Said Kaweesi. “This will drive sustainable business growth and meaningful community impact.

A key focus is on green and sustainable finance, with practical examples tailored to Uganda’s needs. In climate adaptation finance, participants explored funding solutions for smallholder farmers adopting drought-resistant crops, solar-powered irrigation systems and water-harvesting technologies to combat erratic weather patterns.

For mitigation finance, the training highlighted support for clean energy transitions, such as SACCOs offering affordable financing solar for irrigation, energy-efficient cookstoves, eco-friendly waste management and e-mobility solutions like electric motorcycles. These initiatives reduce carbon emissions while creating affordable alternatives for underserved communities.

The program also emphasized biodiversity conservation finance, showcasing how financial institutions can back projects like agroforestry loans, eco-tourism ventures, and sustainable land management to protect ecosystems. Examples included financing beekeeping cooperatives near forest reserves and supporting wetland restoration efforts to sustain local livelihoods.

During the Kampala sessions, Cassius Musasira, a UIBFS facilitator, noted that many Tier 4 institutions already practice ESG principles informally, such as funding clean energy projects or supporting community initiatives.

“ESG aligns with African cultural values,” Musasira emphasized. “When a SACCO lends to a women’s group practicing organic farming or a microfinance institution prioritizes loans for solar dryers, they’re already advancing sustainability. This training helps standardize and scale such efforts.”

Why ESG Matters for Tier 4 Institutions

The program underscored the risks of ignoring ESG, such as loan defaults due to climate shocks or reputational damage from unfair lending practices. Conversely, adopting ESG opens doors to green investment partnerships, customer loyalty through ethical banking, and resilience against regulatory shifts toward sustainability.

By embedding these principles, Uganda’s Tier 4 financial institutions can better serve their communities while advancing financial inclusion and sustainable development.