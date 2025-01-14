Equity Bank hands Gift a big Ugandan assignment

Equity Bank Uganda Limited Appoints Gift Shoko as Managing Director

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Gift Shoko from Zimbabwe as the new Managing Director to replace Anthony Kituuka who resigned late last year. Shoko has been Executive Director of Equity Bank Uganda.

With over 26 years of experience in the banking industry across Southern and Eastern Africa, Shoko is a seasoned professional with a rich background in commercial multi-regional banking and leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Business Studies and Computer Science degree from the University of Zimbabwe, a Masters in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) from CIMA in Nicosia, Cyprus, and several certifications in banking, finance, and leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the Board and Management of Equity Bank Uganda after today’s announcement, the Board Chairman, Mark Ocitti, said, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gift Shoko as the new Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Shoko brings with him a wealth of experience, proven- track-record of leadership and expertise in banking, corporate strategy, and digital transformation which aligns perfectly with our mission to continue delivering innovative and inclusive financial solutions to our customers. ”

“We are confident that under Mr. Shoko’s leadership, Equity Bank Uganda will strengthen its commitment to enhancing customer experience and expanding our reach in Uganda. We wish Mr. Shoko success as he embarks on this exciting journey and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our Bank, our customers, and the communities we serve.”

His career in banking began at Nedbank Zimbabwe, where he participated in the Graduate Management Training program before advancing through various senior management roles. He also served as the Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer at Trust Holdings Limited (THL), a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed diversified financial services group, where he successfully reorganized the company and led its re-listing on the stock exchange. He has a wealth of experience in corporate governance, having served on various boards across Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi.

Before joining Equity, Shoko was the NCBA Group Director for Regional Business, overseeing all banking subsidiaries in East Africa. Earlier in his career, he also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Africa (Tanzania) Limited for five years, where he was instrumental in steering its growth.