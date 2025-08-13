EQUITY GROUP: 128 ELP scholars from East African region admited to international universities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One hundred twenty-eight Equity Leadership Program scholars have secured admission and scholarships to join 62 global universities located in 19 countries around the world.

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi commissioned the airlift of the 128 scholars drawn from the Equity Leaders Program in four countries – Kenya (87), Rwanda (33), Uganda (4) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (4).

The scholars have secured scholarships valued at Ksh. 2,791,962,093 (USD 21,643,117) for the 4-year duration of their undergraduate studies, and each scholar will receive an airlift token of up to Kshs. 200,000 to support their transition into the global universities.

With this year’s admissions, a total of 1098 students have successfully received admission to prestigious universities on fully funded scholarships. This intake includes 16 students who will be joining Ivy League Universities including: Columbia University (1), Harvard University (4), Princeton University (8) and University of Pennsylvania (3).

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Dr. James Mwangi underscored the significance of the Equity Leaders Program in shaping the continent’s future. He encouraged the scholars to embrace their global academic journeys not only as a personal achievement, but also as a mission to contribute to Africa’s transformation.

“The Equity Leaders Program is both an investment in Africa’s future innovators and a catalyst for the continent’s transformation. As you embark on your global education, remember that your unique perspectives and skills are vital to unlocking Africa’s vast potential. Return with a spirit of innovation, a commitment to building a more prosperous and equitable Africa, and the knowledge, skills, and networks to drive economic growth, promote social progress, and build a brighter future for generations to come,” he added.

Garvin Alimu, an ELP Scholar from Uganda joining Harvard University, USA, to study Engineering, noted, “The journey to realizing my dream has been filled with risks, sacrifices, and challenges that at times felt insurmountable. I started my education in a little-known school in Nansana, but worked hard and joined King’s College Budo, where I scored 20 points. But excelling in Uganda is one thing and sitting for a USA essay exam is another task altogether, Equity bank staff had to prepare me for 4 straight months; teaching me how to write essays, present myself before a panel. I sat for the SAT four times. Through it all, the resilience and unity fostered within the Equity Leaders Program kept me focused and determined. This opportunity is not just for me, it’s for the collective good of our communities, to inspire others and pave the way for future generations. We are, indeed, the captains of our souls.” Alimu is an alumnus of King’s College Budo who scored 20 points in the 2023 UNEB exams.

Claire Nsaba, an ELP Scholar joining New York University, Abu Dubai campus to study Environmental Engineering said, “When I received the Scholarship, I saw hope for my future and my family’s. The journey hasn’t been easy, facing rejections from some universities and missing other opportunities was disheartening. But through mentorship and support from Equity, I learned that rejection doesn’t mean you’re not good enough; it can be life redirecting you to something better. Applying to New York University was my last attempt, and it worked. Now, I’m pursuing my passion for a unique kind of engineering, proof that persistence and faith can open doors you never imagined.” Claire Nsaba hails from Kisoro District, she is an alumnus of MaryHill High School who scored 20 points in the 2023 UNEB exams.

While advising the scholars, Dr. Mwangi remarked, “As you step into this new chapter, see your time abroad as more than just an academic pursuit, it is a profound global opportunity for personal growth. Step out of your comfort zone, immerse yourself in new cultures, and challenge your perspectives. Let accountability and integrity be your compass, guiding your decisions and shaping your legacy. Remember, you are not just students; you are Equity Global Scholars, carrying with you the hopes of your families, communities, and country. Use your skills, knowledge, and global exposure to become solution-oriented leaders, bridge cultures, and inspire others to dream bigger. Your success will light the way for many who will follow.”

The Equity Leaders Program (ELP) is an initiative of the Equity Group Foundation, established in 1998 to cultivate a new generation of future leaders. By identifying and nurturing top-performing students nationally from within Equity Group’s subsidiaries, ELP has become a catalyst for transformative change.

The Program was launched in Uganda in 2022 and has since admitted 419 scholars, with 13 currently studying in various Global universities in the USA, Russia, German and Mauritius while others are studying at local universities in Uganda.

This rigorous program is designed to equip young minds with the leadership skills, knowledge, and networks essential to drive sustainable economic growth and social progress across the continent. Through a holistic approach that encompasses academic excellence, character development, and practical experience, ELP aims to foster a community of interconnected leaders poised to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges.

2024/2025 GLOBAL SCHOLARS’ ADMISSION SUMMARY

Continent Country and Institution Female Male Grand Total Africa (44) Rwanda 18 6 24 Adventists University of Central Africa (AUCA) 1 1 Africa Leadership University (ALU) 8 3 11 Adventist School of Medicine of East and Central Africa (ASOME) 1 1 University of Global Health Equity-UGHE 3 2 5 University of Rwanda 5 1 6 Mauritius 7 5 12 African Leadership College of Higher Education 7 5 12 South Africa 3 2 5 University of Pretoria 3 2 5 Algeria 1 2 3 University of Bilda 1 1 Université des Sciences et de la Technologie D’Oran 1 1 University of Badji Moktar des Annaba 1 1 North America (43) USA 17 20 37 Amherst College 2 2 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) 1 1 Claremont McKenna College 1 1 Colgate University 1 1 Columbia University 1 1 Davidson College 1 1 Duke University 1 1 Emory University 1 1 Harvard University 1 3 4 Howard University 2 2 Johns Hopkins University 1 1 Macalester College 1 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 1 1 Northwestern University 1 1 Princeton University 4 4 8 St. Lawrence University 1 1 Stanford University 1 1 Tufts University 1 1 University of Arizona 1 1 University of Pennsylvania 2 1 3 Wesleyan University 1 1 William Paterson University 1 1 Williams College 1 1 Canada 4 4 Huron University College 1 1 University of British Columbia 1 1 University of Toronto 1 1 University of Waterloo 1 1 Cuba 2 2 Latin America School of Medicine (ELAM) 2 2 Asia (26) United Arab Emirates (UAE) 3 8 11 New York University, Abu Dhabi 3 8 11 China 7 7 Alibaba Business School (Hangzhou Normal University) 4 4 Duke Kunshan University 1 1 New York University, Shanghai 1 1 Shihezi University 1 1 India 1 4 5 Anna University (Madras Institute of Technology) 3 3 Delhi Technological University 1 1 Kurukshetra University 1 1 Japan 1 1 Ashinaga Africa Initiative 1 1 Lebanon 1 1 American University of Beirut (AUB) 1 1 Qatar 1 1 Georgetown University – Qatar 1 1 Italy 4 4 Europe (14) Universita Politecnica Delle Marche 1 1 University of Cassino and Southern Lazio 2 2 University of Parthenope 1 1 France 1 2 3 IUT de Metz, Université de Lorraine 1 1 IUT Henri Poincaré de Longwy 1 1 Universite de Bretagne Occidentale 1 1 Hungary 3 3 Budapest University of Technology and Economics 1 1 University of Debrecen 1 1 University of Pecs 1 1 Russia 1 1 2 Moscow Power Engineering Institute 1 1 Moscow State University of Civil Engineering 1 1 Slovakia 1 1 2 Matej Bel university 1 1 2 Brazil 1 1 South America (1) Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul 1 1 Grand Total 55 73 128