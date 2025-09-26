Equity Bank sets pace with commitment to green finance

Banking on a Greener Future with Green Finance Solutions for SMEs

COMMENT | Virginia Ssemakula | Climate change is one of the significant crises facing the world today and developing nations such as Uganda face a critical challenge in combating related effects despite its relatively low contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Recent reports indicate that Uganda faces potential annual economic losses due to climate change impacts, with a 2015 study suggesting costs between US$3.1 billion and US$5.9 billion annually if no adaptation measures are taken, or up to 6% of its GDP in the long term if global warming is not reduced to 2°C. More recently, a report of 2024 by the Auditor General indicates a projection of Shs12 trillion (approx. US$3.2 billion) in potential losses from natural disasters, including building and transport infrastructure damage, by the year.

This trend is projected to worsen, potentially costing Ugandans even more if proactive measures are not implemented. While there is no specific monetary figure for Uganda’s climate change losses over the next 15 years available, it’s clear that the country faces significant impacts, including severe economic losses, widespread environmental degradation, food insecurity, and social displacement due to events like extreme droughts, floods, and crop failures, which have already affected thousands of people and damaged livelihoods.

While national initiatives like tree planting are commendable, a more comprehensive and innovative approach is essential, particularly from institutions of higher learning and the financial sector.

During the launch of the second phase of the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator program on Thursday September 18th at Protea Hotel in Kampala, supported by the EU Delegation to Uganda and Equity Bank as the implementing finance partner, experts emphasized that Uganda and Africa possess the capacity to lead the world in developing innovative solutions to reverse the adverse effects of climate change, especially given their disproportionate impact. They stressed that prioritizing collaborations and leveraging the capabilities of financial institutions is crucial.

Equity Bank is actively addressing this challenge, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability through a range of green finance products designed to empower individuals, SMEs, and large corporations to adopt eco-friendly practices.

What is Green Finance?

Green finance encompasses financial investments directed towards nature and biodiversity initiatives as well as climate-related adaptation and mitigation solutions. Climate mitigation solutions include projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable waste management while adaptation solutions include initiatives such as water management practices, climate smart farm practices and post-harvest loss management.

Green Finance Products: A Catalyst for Change

Equity Bank offers a variety of tailored financial solutions to different market segments:

For Individuals: Equity provides financing options for individuals seeking to invest in solar energy systems for their homes, purchase of energy-efficient appliances and adoption of sustainable agricultural practice. These products not only reduce their carbon footprint but also lower resource use while leading to better health outcomes.

For SMEs: The backbone of the Uganda’s economy, can access green financing from Equity to invest in energy-efficient equipment, low-emitting technologies, adopt cleaner production processes, and implement circular economy solutions. This support helps them reduce their environmental impact, improve operational and economic efficiency with the added benefit of enhanced market competitiveness.

For Large Corporations: Equity supports in the transition to a low-carbon economy by providing financing for renewable energy projects, green buildings and circular economy financing. This enables them to meet their environmental targets, attract socially responsible investors, and enhance their brand reputation.

Benefits of Equity Bank’s Green Finance Products include:

Environmental Sustainability: By investing in green projects, individuals and businesses can reduce carbon emissions, conserve natural resources, and protect the environment for future generations.

Cost Savings: Energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices can lead to significant long-term cost savings by reducing energy bills, improving resource efficiency, and minimizing waste.

Economic Growth: Green finance stimulates economic growth by creating new jobs in the renewable energy sector, promoting innovation in sustainable technologies, and attracting foreign investment in green projects.

Enhanced Competitiveness: Businesses that adopt sustainable practices enhance their brand reputation, attract environmentally conscious customers and investors, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Equity Bank’s green finance products exemplify the potential of the financial sector to drive sustainable development.

Equity’s commitment to green finance is a significant step towards building a sustainable future for Uganda. By providing tailored financial solutions to individuals, SMEs, and large corporations, the bank empowers them to adopt eco-friendly practices and contribute to a greener economy. It is time for all stakeholders to unite and embrace green finance as a catalyst for change.

Institutions of higher learning, government agencies, and the private sector must collaborate to promote green finance and empower individuals and businesses to adopt sustainable practices. By investing in a greener future, Uganda can mitigate the risks of climate change, unlock new economic opportunities, and build a more resilient and prosperous nation.

Virginia Ssemakula, Pillar Head Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Equity Bank

For more information on Equity Bank’s green finance products, please visit their official website: https://equitygroupfoundation.com/green-initiatives/ or contact their customer service at 0800 232700.