Equity Bank disburses Equi-Green credit facility worth sh22 billion in 3 years

Global Energy Independence Day July 10th: Equity Bank’s Commitment to Energy Sustainability

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank is emerging as a key driver of clean energy access through its transformative Equi-Green credit facility. Since its launch in 2022, the Bank has disbursed an Equi-Green credit facility worth over sh22 billion.

The program offers affordable financing for solar energy systems, clean cookstoves, water storage tanks, and solar powered irrigation schemes. This has empowered communities to shift away from non-renewable sources of energy such as charcoal, kerosene, and firewood to cleaner, renewable alternatives.

More than 51,000 clean energy products have been distributed to households, small businesses, and institutions across the country, significantly improving energy access and air quality while reducing Uganda’s carbon footprint.

In a statement released as the world marked Global Energy Independence Day 2025 on July 10th, Equity Bank Uganda explained how it is leading the charge toward sustainable energy access with its bold commitment to clean energy financing.

This year’s Global Energy Independence Day theme, “Empower Local, Power the Planet” echoes through Equity’s work. By providing flexible loans starting from sh200,000 and partnering with over 18 clean energy providers, the Bank ensures even low-income households in rural areas can access high-quality, sustainable energy solutions.

The benefits go beyond light and power. In schools and health centres- solar systems funded through Equi-Green have increased safety and productivity. Clean cookstoves have reduced smoke inhalation risks, while water tanks are supporting better hygiene.

“This July, as Uganda celebrates its own progress on the journey toward energy independence, Equity Bank stands as a shining example of how financial institutions can be powerful enablers of green transformation by making clean energy affordable, accessible, and sustainable,” the bank said in a statement

“By doing this, Equity Bank is also supporting the efforts of the Uganda government, which has demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to achieving energy independence through a multi-faceted approach that balances oil and gas development with the advancement of renewable energy resources and infrastructure.”

This commitment is reflected in Uganda’s Energy Transition Plan (unveiled in 2023) and the National Development Plan IV (2025-2030), which prioritize energy access, affordability, and sustainability, alongside leveraging its oil and gas potential and significant renewable energy resources.