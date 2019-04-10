Entebbe’s quest for city status suffers setback

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Municipality is struggling to annex Katabi and Kajjansi town councils to form the proposed Entebbe City.

The government has earmarked nine municipalities for elevation to city status in the next financial year. The nine municipalities include; Fort Portal, Mbarara and Hoima. Lira, Arua, Gulu, Mbale, Jinja and Entebbe.

A budget of 130 billion Shillings has been set aside to have them launched after they meet all the requirements.

However, the elevation of Entebbe has suffered a setback after several leaders of Wakiso District disagreed on merging the areas of Kajjansi and Katabi with Entebbe Municipality.

Currently, both Kajjansi and Katabi, being semi-autonomous administrative units under Wakiso District Local government cannot be included in Entebbe for the formulation of Entebbe City unless Wakiso District Local Government passes a resolution to that effect.

However, the District Council at Wakiso has ignored requests from both town councils to join Entebbe city with claims that the creation of Wakiso City would be more ideal than Entebbe since the former has all necessary requirements.

Richard Lubwama Mukuba, a councillor at Wakiso District says if the Katabi and Kajjansi are annexed to Entebbe, it will affect revenue collection in Wakiso. He explains that 54 per cent of the people in Entebbe do not pay taxes and thus the creation of the City will strain Katabi and Kajjansi town councils.

Currently, the population of Entebbe Municipality stands at 78,000 people.

Vincent Kayanja, the Mayor for Entebbe Municipality the area should be upgraded to City status because the town boasts of an International Airport, State House, National Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Education Centre, Uganda Virus Research Institute, National Agricultural Research Organization, UPDF Air Force headquarters and many others.

“There is no International airport worldwide that is not located in a city save for Entebbe. We, therefore, request our colleagues instead of pushing for the creation of Wakiso city, we re-evaluate and elevate Entebbe.” Kayanja says.

David Lukyamuzi, a planner at Entebbe Municipal Council says all politicians should set aside their personal interests and accept the creation of Entebbe City.

*******

URN